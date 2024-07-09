On the Site:
Isaiah Collier Shines For Jazz At Summer League

Jul 9, 2024, 1:30 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz narrowly edged the Memphis Grizzlies 97-95 in their Salt Lake City Summer League debut Monday night behind a strong showing from Isaiah Collier.

The game went overtime after a Zach Edey tip-in at the buzzer tied the game at 90 at the end of regulation.

During the Salt Lake City Summer League, overtime endings are decided by an “Elam Ending” which sets a goal score seven points above the the final score in regulation.

Isaiah Collier Looks Strong In Utah Jazz Debut

Among the Jazz’s highly anticipated debuts, it was Collier who had the best showing in his first NBA summer league game.

Despite a turnover-plagued first half, Collier recorded 14 points on 5-11 shooting including 2-5 from three. The Jazz’s 29th overall pick added six rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes.

Cody Williams, the Jazz’s 10th overall pick had a quiet debut scoring six points on 3-5 shooting to go with five rebounds in 20 minutes.

Williams showed his terrific ability to finish near the rim including a difficult layup around the 7-foot-5 Edey, but missed his only three-point shot.

Kyle Filipowski, the Jazz’s lone second-round pick missed all four of his three-point attempts, but grabbed four rebounds and made a series of nice passes on the interior during his 17 minutes on the floor.

Jazz Sophomores Offer Mixed Bag In Win

Jazz guard Keyonte George led all scorers with 30 points including two of his 17 made free-throws to clinch the game on the Elam Ending.

George added four rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes, but showed familiar warts from his rookie season connecting on just 5-21 shots from the floor including 2-11 inside the three-point line, while committing five turnovers.

Taylor Hendricks was nearly invisible through the first three and a half quarters of the game but came up big when the Jazz needed him most.

The former ninth overall pick out of Central Florida splashed a three with 56 seconds left in regulation, and followed it with a transition dunk to erase Memphis’s late four-point lead.

Hendricks finished with eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal, on 3-9 shooting in 28 minutes.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 15 points on 5-12 shooting including 3-7 from the three-point line while snaring six rebounds in just 23 minutes.

However, the former Ohio State star also turned the ball over seven times to his one assist, and committed seven fouls, though the summer league officials were clearly working out their own kinks.

Utah Jazz Salt Lake City Summer League Day Two

The Jazz will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on ESPN, KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

