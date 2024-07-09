Summit County deputy injured after stopping wrong-way driver on US 40

PARK CITY — Part of U.S. Highway 40 was closed Tuesday morning due to a wrong-way crash.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 40, and multiple units responded to stop the vehicle before 8 a.m.

A deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office took the truck head-on at milepost 4, according to Roden. That deputy was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No major injuries were reported in the crash.

Eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours while investigators are on scene. Roden said they are looking into impairment as a factor in the crash.

Traffic was being diverted off U.S. 40 at the Silver Summit exit. Backup extended through the Interstate 80 exchange and toward Kimball Junction.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.