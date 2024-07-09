Jessica Parratto Looks To Improve On Historic 2020 Olympic Performance

SALT LAKE CITY – U.S. diver Jessica Parratto made history at the 2020 Olympic Games and aims to do so again in Paris this summer.

Alongside Delaney Schnell, Parratto became the first American to medal in the 10-meter Synchro event.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalists Jess Parratto and Delaney Schnell are headed to Paris! #DivingTrials24 pic.twitter.com/4nOF622afV — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 18, 2024

Parratto made her Olympic debut in 2016.

In the individual 10-meter event, she finished 10th with a score of 334.60 points. In the synchronized 10-meter platform dive event, Parratto and Amy Cozad placed 7th.

“I would love to inspire the next generation of divers to get involved in the sport and continue the legacy that hopefully we’ve created,” Parratto said.

Born in New Hampshire, Parratto was set up to find Olympic success very early on.

Her father, Mike, coached 12-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer Jenny Thompson. Parratto competed in her first world event at 17 years old.

After being coaxed out of retirement by diving partner Delaney Schnell and qualifying for her third Olympic Games, Jess Parratto was filled with so much emotion and gratitude. 🥹 #DivingTrials24 pic.twitter.com/8O2I0A1ZHI — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 19, 2024

When Parratto isn’t making history in the pool, she said that she loves to stay busy in the kitchen.

“Cooking is my favorite pastime,” Parratto said. “When I go home from practice, I love cooking. I go on Pinterest all the time to look up all these recipes and try something new.”

Parratto and Team USA will look to improve on their mark from 2020 and maybe even take gold.

China won gold in Tokyo with a score of 363.78. The United States’ score was 310.80. No other country scored more than 300 points.

