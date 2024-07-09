Cosmo Cougar Brings Heat With Nike Shoes, Swoop’s First B12 Media Day

LAS VEGAS – It was nothing but smiles and good vibes for Cosmo and Swoop at the Big 12 Media Days in Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday.

It is Cosmo’s second year as a Big 12 mascot while Swoop makes his debut in the conference alongside the Utes.

While Swoop was meeting all of the other mascots, Cosmo was showing off his fire kicks.

The BYU mascot pulled up in some custom-drawn Nike shoes with a blue swoosh.

Cosmo also made a statement with his kicks at the Big 12 Media Days in 2023.

Once again, he came out with Nike shoes with blue accents.

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

