On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah AD Mark Harlan On First Year In Big 12: ‘This Is A Great Fit For Us’

Jul 9, 2024, 1:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s an important time for the University of Utah and athletics director Mark Harlan believes the school is in a great spot in the Big 12 Conference.

After uncertainty in the Pac-12 became too much to ignore, the Utes were proactive and are now beginning a new era.

Mark Harlan, Utah Take On First Big 12 Media Day

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark opened the 2024 Media Days by speaking highly of the evolution of the conference and the four new schools.

It seems like just the other day Utah’s future was in question. Now, the school has found a home and it already seems like a perfect fit.

Harlan said that the transition has been smooth while still keeping everyone busy.

“It’s certainly been in stages,” Harlan said. “We were blessed to connect with Commissioner Yormark early. It got less emotional and more ‘to work’. This is a great fit for us. It really hasn’t been all that challenging. It has felt right and we’re excited to be here.”

The ever-changing landscape of college athletics has brought positives and negatives.

Sports fans will enjoy the new playoff format and competitive conference format. But, rivalries and smaller schools have been left in the rearview mirror in a lot of cases.

Harlan spoke on the Utah/BYU rivalry and what it means to the Big 12.

“Realignment’s been crazy but you got a rivalry that’s come back together when a lot of them have been pulled apart,” Harlan said. “We realized that we’re not (committed to playing BYU on the last day of the season). We all agreed to put it on a day where it can get the best possible coverage.  If we’re going to play each other and it’s going to mean so much, let’s show the nation.”

Despite having a disappointing year in 2023, Utah is still the favorite in its first year in a new conference.

Although this has ruffled some feathers, Harlan believes it’s a reflection of Kyle Whittingham and what he’s created with Utah Football.

“It speaks to Kyle Whittingham and what he’s built,” Harlan said. “It’s who we’ve been. Its a testament to the culture, the toughness, and the students through the years that have allowed us to make this transition.”

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Junior Tafuna, Karene Reid Ready To Wreck Havoc On Big 12 Offenses

Both Junior Tafuna and Karene Reid are ready to show Big 12 offenses what the Utah Utes defense is all about. 

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Ready To Take On New Challenges In Big 12 Conference

Utah Football's Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe spoke on the state of college athletics and the move to a new conference at the Big 12 Media Days.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #38 Utah’s Keanu Tanuvasa (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 38 is Utah's Keanu Tanuvasa.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Continues To ‘Explore’ Corporate Naming Rights For League

Allstate 12? The league is taking a calm approach to naming rights.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Commish Sees BYU-Utah Among “Critical” League Rivalries

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The 2024 football season got underway with Big 12 media days from Allegiant Stadium. Kicking off the two-day event was Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark with a keynote address. Yormark touched on various topics like increasing revenue, exploring new TV windows, and strengthing the best basketball conference, amongst others. "The Big 12 […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Brett Yormark’s Big 12 Media Day Address

Takeaways from Commissioner Brett Yormark's address in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Utah AD Mark Harlan On First Year In Big 12: ‘This Is A Great Fit For Us’