60 in 60: #38 Utah’s Keanu Tanuvasa (Defensive Tackle)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 38 is Utah defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa.

Tanuvasa is the 10th Ute to crack our list through 23 picks. The most recent selections from Utah are No. 39 Johnny Maea (OL), No. 40 Tao Johnson (DB), and No. 41 Simote Pepa (DT).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Keanu Tanuvasa

Tanuvasa is a sophomore defensive tackle from Mission Viejo, California.

Coming out of high school, Tanuvasa was ranked as a three-star prospect and the 63rd-best player in the state of California.

His college career got off to a hot start with the Utes in 2022. Tanuvasa recorded three tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in the first game of the season against Southern Utah.

4 games in and it’s already VERY clear.

Utah DT Keanu Tanuvasa is the biggest surprise and most unexpected game changer for Utah.

14 tackles, a forced fumble, QB harasser with 2 sacks including this one.

Get there on a 3 man rush. pic.twitter.com/XEj2tnyWFK — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 25, 2023

He ended the year with six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in four games played.

Last season, Tanuvasa started in all 13 games and was a CFN Freshman All-America Honorable Mention.

He posted 27 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

