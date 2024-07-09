On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Ready To Take On New Challenges In Big 12 Conference

Jul 9, 2024, 2:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Utah Football’s Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe spoke on the state of college athletics and the move to a new conference at the Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday.

After both Utah stars were sidelined with injuries last season, the dynamic duo made it clear that they are ready to take on the Big 12.

Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Say They Haven’t Lost A Step

Although they have only played one full season together, dynamic duo is the perfect term for Rising and Kuithe.

The quarterback and tight end connection was electric in 2021, leading Utah to a 10-4 record, a Pac-12 championship, and a Rose Bowl appearance.

Rising said that the chemistry is still there and they can’t wait to show it on Saturdays this season.

“Absolutely,” Rising said. “It’s like riding a bike for us. We can just go out there and always have that feel. I know how (Brant Kuithe) runs and moves so it makes it that much easier.”

Changes In College Athletics, Utah To Big 12 Conference

Both Rising and Kuithe started their college career in 2018.

The transfer portal was in its youngest stage and NIL was nothing more than a thought.

Rising said that he didnt expect the changes in college athletics to happen during his time at Utah but he is grateful for the position he’s in.

“I’m blessed,” Rising said. “It’s a great time to be in college football. Opening up the door of business can really slingshot you into your next career after football. It’s really opened up and gave us some great opportunities.”

In what is likely Rising and Kuithe’s last college football season, they will have to deal with even more changes.

As Utah moves from the Pac-12 to the Big 12, Kuithe said that he is excited for the new challenges.

“I feel like its any other team that we’re going to play,” Kuithe said. “Obviously, not the usual teams we’ve been playing so we don’t have a lot of backstory on the teams. It’s pretty fun learning the new teams and how they play the game.”

Rising shared a similar sentiment.

He doesn’t feel that Utah is at an advantage or disadvantage by being a newcomer in the conference.

The Utes will continue doing what they have done. Playing their own brand of football and preparing for each team as they come.

“At the end of the day, football always comes down to X’s and O’s,” Rising said. “Just because they have a different color jersey and they’re in Oklahoma or in Florida, its doesn’t really change anything for us. We’ve just got to be ready to adapt to the schemes and whatever looks they try to give us each week.”

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #38 Utah’s Keanu Tanuvasa (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 38 is Utah's Keanu Tanuvasa.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Continues To ‘Explore’ Corporate Naming Rights For League

Allstate 12? The league is taking a calm approach to naming rights.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Commish Sees BYU-Utah Among “Critical” League Rivalries

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The 2024 football season got underway with Big 12 media days from Allegiant Stadium. Kicking off the two-day event was Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark with a keynote address. Yormark touched on various topics like increasing revenue, exploring new TV windows, and strengthing the best basketball conference, amongst others. "The Big 12 […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah AD Mark Harlan On First Year In Big 12: ‘This Is A Great Fit For Us’

It's an important time for the University of Utah and athletics director Mark Harlan believes the school is in a great spot in the Big 12.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Brett Yormark’s Big 12 Media Day Address

Takeaways from Commissioner Brett Yormark's address in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Does The Big 12 Need To Keep Expanding?

College football is condensing with fewer and fewer conferences controlling all of the power. Power 4 is the new term for the ACC, Big 12, SEC, and the Big Ten.  However, it is really a Power Two with the Big Ten followed by the SEC regarding money earned. 

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Ready To Take On New Challenges In Big 12 Conference