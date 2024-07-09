Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Ready To Take On New Challenges In Big 12 Conference

LAS VEGAS – Utah Football’s Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe spoke on the state of college athletics and the move to a new conference at the Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday.

After both Utah stars were sidelined with injuries last season, the dynamic duo made it clear that they are ready to take on the Big 12.

Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Say They Haven’t Lost A Step

Although they have only played one full season together, dynamic duo is the perfect term for Rising and Kuithe.

The quarterback and tight end connection was electric in 2021, leading Utah to a 10-4 record, a Pac-12 championship, and a Rose Bowl appearance.

Rising said that the chemistry is still there and they can’t wait to show it on Saturdays this season.

“Absolutely,” Rising said. “It’s like riding a bike for us. We can just go out there and always have that feel. I know how (Brant Kuithe) runs and moves so it makes it that much easier.”

Changes In College Athletics, Utah To Big 12 Conference

Both Rising and Kuithe started their college career in 2018.

The transfer portal was in its youngest stage and NIL was nothing more than a thought.

Rising said that he didnt expect the changes in college athletics to happen during his time at Utah but he is grateful for the position he’s in.

“I’m blessed,” Rising said. “It’s a great time to be in college football. Opening up the door of business can really slingshot you into your next career after football. It’s really opened up and gave us some great opportunities.”

In what is likely Rising and Kuithe’s last college football season, they will have to deal with even more changes.

As Utah moves from the Pac-12 to the Big 12, Kuithe said that he is excited for the new challenges.

“I feel like its any other team that we’re going to play,” Kuithe said. “Obviously, not the usual teams we’ve been playing so we don’t have a lot of backstory on the teams. It’s pretty fun learning the new teams and how they play the game.”

Rising shared a similar sentiment.

He doesn’t feel that Utah is at an advantage or disadvantage by being a newcomer in the conference.

The Utes will continue doing what they have done. Playing their own brand of football and preparing for each team as they come.

“At the end of the day, football always comes down to X’s and O’s,” Rising said. “Just because they have a different color jersey and they’re in Oklahoma or in Florida, its doesn’t really change anything for us. We’ve just got to be ready to adapt to the schemes and whatever looks they try to give us each week.”

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

