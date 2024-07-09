On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Junior Tafuna, Karene Reid Ready To Wreck Havoc On Big 12 Offenses

Jul 9, 2024, 3:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Both Junior Tafuna and Karene Reid are ready to show Big 12 offenses what the Utah Utes defense is all about.

The defensive tackle and linebacker joined the KSL Sports Zone from the Big 12 Media Days to talk about the state of the defense and the Utes’ new chapter.

The Utah Defense Standard

The Utah Football team prides itself on its physicality and aggressive defense.

Reid said that there is a standard for Utes defenders but it only ends up making everyone better.

“There’s a standard there,” Reid said. “There is a little bit of pressure. But, that’s alright. That’s what pushes us to be great. Since the day I got there. It’s been really high linebacker play and all I try to do is maximize that.”

At the same time, Utah has lived up to those expectations in recent years.

Tafuna said that there is a bunch of talent in the locker room and everyone is fighting both for themselves and the team.

“We’re ridiculously blessed,” Tafuna said. “(There’s a) whole lot of competition there. That’s what pushes us to be great. We’re always competing against each other in anything we do. It’s a healthy competition too because we all love each other and do our best for each other. ”

Looking Forward To First Year In Big 12

Even with the big expectations looming over Utah in its first year as a member of the Big 12, the Utes couldn’t be more excited to get started.

“Every day I ask Siri how many days until August 29th,” Tafuna said. “That’s how anxious I am. Not even anxious, just to go and give it our last shot.”

Plus, there are some extra motivators going into 2024.

Reid spoke on the Utah-BYU rivalry and what that game means for everyone involved.

“Just being from Utah, (the BYU game) already means so much,” Reid said. “With it being in conference play and affecting your record, it definitely means more. That game will always have its own juice.”

RELATED: Big 12 Commish Sees BYU-Utah Among ‘Critical’ League Rivalries

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Ready To Take On New Challenges In Big 12 Conference

Utah Football's Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe spoke on the state of college athletics and the move to a new conference at the Big 12 Media Days.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #38 Utah’s Keanu Tanuvasa (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 38 is Utah's Keanu Tanuvasa.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Continues To ‘Explore’ Corporate Naming Rights For League

Allstate 12? The league is taking a calm approach to naming rights.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Commish Sees BYU-Utah Among “Critical” League Rivalries

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The 2024 football season got underway with Big 12 media days from Allegiant Stadium. Kicking off the two-day event was Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark with a keynote address. Yormark touched on various topics like increasing revenue, exploring new TV windows, and strengthing the best basketball conference, amongst others. "The Big 12 […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah AD Mark Harlan On First Year In Big 12: ‘This Is A Great Fit For Us’

It's an important time for the University of Utah and athletics director Mark Harlan believes the school is in a great spot in the Big 12.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Brett Yormark’s Big 12 Media Day Address

Takeaways from Commissioner Brett Yormark's address in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Junior Tafuna, Karene Reid Ready To Wreck Havoc On Big 12 Offenses