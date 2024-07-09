Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Utah 2024 primary election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Looks To Stay Healthy, Win Championship In 2024

Jul 9, 2024, 4:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham has a clear goal in mind as the Utes take on the Big 12 Conference in 2024.

Whittingham, Utes Have Eyes Set On Hardware

Even though Utah already has sky-high expectations, Whittingham said his program is aimed even higher.

“Championships, that’s what we’re after,” Whittingham said. “That’s where we’re at as a program and it shouldn’t be any other way. When you’ve had the players come through that we’ve had, that is the standard.”

However, if Utah hopes to get that far, they have to keep their players on the field first.

The Utes have dealt with an onslaught of injuries over the past few seasons. Whittingham said that has become a point of emphasis for the team.

“We dive into that pretty heavily,” Whittingham said. “We’ve made some modifications. You’re always looking for ways to prevent injuries. I think you can take an intelligent approach and minimize those things. That’s something we’ve taken a look at and hopefully, we can be better this year.”

Even with Utah’s injury history considered, the media poll still had the newcomers ranked atop the conference.

RELATED: Utah Football Picked To Finish First In Preseason Big 12 Media Poll

Utah athletics director Mark Harlan said the poll was a testament to what Whittingham had built. But, he gave the credit to his staff and players.

“It’s a credit to our players and assistant coaches,” Whittingham said. “The way they’ve competed through the years and been consistent. On the other hand, it doesn’t mean one thing as far as our success this fall. You’ve got to go out there and play them one at a time.”

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Kyle Whittingham and Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Touches On His, Utah’s Future At Big 12 Media Days

Kyle Whittingham addressed his future at Big 12 Media Days and why Utah football is in good hands with Morgan Scalley.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma State Star RB Ollie Gordon Apologized For DUI Arrest

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year pick addressed the media at Media Day.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Junior Tafuna, Karene Reid Ready To Wreck Havoc On Big 12 Offenses

Both Junior Tafuna and Karene Reid are ready to show Big 12 offenses what the Utah Utes defense is all about. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Ready To Take On New Challenges In Big 12 Conference

Utah Football's Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe spoke on the state of college athletics and the move to a new conference at the Big 12 Media Days.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #38 Utah’s Keanu Tanuvasa (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 38 is Utah's Keanu Tanuvasa.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Continues To ‘Explore’ Corporate Naming Rights For League

Allstate 12? The league is taking a calm approach to naming rights.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Looks To Stay Healthy, Win Championship In 2024