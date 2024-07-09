Oklahoma State Star RB Ollie Gordon Apologized For DUI Arrest

Breaking News:
LAS VEGAS – Big 12 Conference preseason Offensive Player of the Year Ollie Gordon was open about his recent suspicion of DUI arrest.

The Oklahoma State star spoke to reporters at Big 12 Media Day at Allegiant Stadium.

“I apologize for my actions and the mistakes I made. It wasn’t good. Every action has a consequence,” Gordon said to reporters on Tuesday. “I do apologize to my family and my team for my actions and I just hope to get on good track with all of them.”

Ollie Gordon will not miss game action for the 2024 season

Gordon registered a blood alcohol level of 0.11 and 0.10 when he was pulled over for driving 17 miles over the 65-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Last season, Gordon emerged as college football’s top running back, winning the Doak Walker Award. He rushed for 1,732 yards in his sophomore season for the Pokes, leading them to an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy told ESPN that Gordon won’t miss any game action during the 2024 season after the arrest.

“Ollie is doing fine,” Gundy said to reporters on Tuesday. “I visited with him multiple times over the last week. To be quite honest with you, yesterday we had another hour conversation. It was the first time that he smiled. I think that it affected him like it would most people.”

Pokes were picked third in the Big 12 Preseason Poll

Oklahoma State opens the 2024 season against defending FCS National Champion South Dakota State. The Pokes will host Big 12 newcomer Utah on September 21 in Stillwater.

Gordon and the Cowboys will travel to Provo to face BYU on Friday, October 18.

“The other thing I shared with Ollie yesterday was that after he decided that he wanted to come to today’s event, that I told him, when this is finished today at 4 o’clock, it’s over for me,” said Gundy. “I’ve already made the decisions that I think what’s best for you and this team, and you need to make the decisions and the comments what you think is best for yourself and the team. And then after today it’s over with. And that’s what our goal is, and I think we’ll be able to get that accomplished.”

Big 12 Media Day will continue on Wednesday, July 10 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

