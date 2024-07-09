Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Young victims of crime and domestic violence find hope in Utah’s mountains

Jul 9, 2024, 5:27 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

The 67 children at Camp Hope in the Uintas, which hosts a week long camp for children who are victims of domestic violence.

The 67 children at Camp Hope in the Uintas, which hosts a week long camp for children who are victims of domestic violence. (Winston Armani, KSL TV)

(Winston Armani, KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

Utah’s mountains can be healing, which is the focus of a youth camp currently underway in the Uintas.

Camp Hope, run by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, welcomed 67 children on Monday. The children are all victims of crime or witnesses of domestic violence at home, and they carry trauma and pain.

But this week in the woods is centered on helping them overcome that.

“We focus very much on hope,” said Byron Paulsen, Camp Hope program manager. “If you have hope, that’s like one of the best indicators in whether or not somebody recovers from trauma.”

The Camp Hope children with counselors.

The Camp Hope children with counselors. (Winston Armani, KSL TV)

The exact location of the camp, is not publicized due to privacy reasons. During the five days, children take part in various activities, including archery, photography, creative writing, outdoor games, and stargazing.

On Tuesday morning, they got to interact with horses and trainers from the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“We see childhood. We see kids having a good time,” said Sim Gill, Salt Lake County district attorney, who traveled to the camp. “We see them finding that joy that sometimes may be taken away unfairly.”

The campers with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office horses at Camp Hope.

The campers with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office horses at Camp Hope. (Winston Armani, KSL TV)

Camp Hope has been running for four years now. While this week is the highlight, the program is actually a three-year commitment with monthly activities and support for children and their families, Gill said.

He added that prosecuting criminals is one part of getting justice, while helping victims is another.

“Building hope and building that resiliency is what allows us to get that healing process going,” Gill said.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill with the Camp Hope campers.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill with the Camp Hope campers. (Winston Armani, KSL TV)

Paulsen said social workers are on hand during the week to help children who may struggle during the camp. But he said most of them respond well to the week away.

“They come here – and they come to camp – because they feel like this is one place that they can count on where they feel like they belong,” Paulsen said.

It costs about $90,000 to run the summer camp and other activities throughout the year, according to the DA’s office. Gill said it’s worth it.

“If you have unresolved trauma, it gets embedded into families, and it gets passed intergenerationally,” he said.

The camp and its accompanying programs are designed to stop that from happening, said Gill, and to give the children some of their childhood back.

“It’s an investment in time,” said Gill, “but it’s paying results.”

Camp Hope. (Winston Armani/ KSL TV) Camp Hope. (Winston Armani/ KSL TV) Camp Hope. (Winston Armani/ KSL TV) Camp Hope. (Winston Armani/ KSL TV) Camp Hope. (Winston Armani/ KSL TV) Camp Hope. (Winston Armani/ KSL TV)

Child abuse resources:

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

  • The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.
  • Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.
  • The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.
  • The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.

 

Outdoors & Recreation

A once beautiful mountainside is completely torched, as the Silver King Fire in South Central Utah ...

Dan Rascon

Marysvale residents recount the impact of the Silver King fire

A once beautiful mountainside is completely torched, as the Silver King Fire in South Central Utah continues to burn out of control. 

1 hour ago

(National Park Service)...

Mark Jones

Texas man dies along the Bright Angel Trail within Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park announced Monday the death of a 50-year-old man inside the park. 

1 day ago

Wasatch County Search and Rescue helping a stuck driver on a dirt road near Strawberry Peak....

Michael Houck

Driver gets stuck on Strawberry Peak road thanks to a Google ‘shortcut,’ officials say

A man needed rescuing from a dirt road on Strawberry Peak after Google recommended it as a shortcut to take on Thursday morning.

1 day ago

The Bear River Health Department said a group of young women from Box Elder County were staying at ...

Emma Benson

Youth group getting treatment after possible exposure to bats

The Bear River Health Department said a group of young women from Box Elder County were staying at a cabin at Camp Chi-Keena in Soda Springs, Idaho that was apparently infested with multiple bats.

4 days ago

Two hikers walking down Beus Canyon Trail on July 3....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Weber County search and rescue urges hikers to prepare for emergencies

Search and crew crews worry that less-experienced hikers are getting into difficult areas due to a popular treasure hunt. 

6 days ago

The National Park Service announced Monday the Charles Hall Ferry will return to service at Lake Po...

Mark Jones

Charles Hall Ferry to resume service at Lake Powell

The National Park Service announced Monday the Charles Hall Ferry will return to service at Lake Powell on July 4. 

7 days ago

