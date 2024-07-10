Get Gephardt helps Utahn billed thousands for medical tests he says he never got

WEST POINT — It’s not a recent knee surgery, nor the battery of tests and follow up visits that has Jordan Lee the most frustrated right now.

“There’s no bigger frustration as a patient than being told that you’re on hook for these charges that aren’t even yours,” he said.

Lee says about a half-dozen test results suddenly have appeared on his patient account.

“CT head scan, a CT spine – and I’m like, ‘Okay, wait a minute. I didn’t get any of these done,” he said.

Mysterious test results are one thing but within days, the charges for those tests also materialized.

“There was a $4,000 charge on my account.”

Now, there is no name identified in those tests, but the description in the doctors’ notes is all Lee says he needs to be absolutely sure he’s not the right guy.

“The patient is a 52-year-old male that presents to the ER the chief complaint of alcohol intoxication,” Lee read from those notes.

The 32-year-old Lee says alcohol was not a factor, and he says his records show that. But when he relayed all this to Holy Cross Hospital Davis, he says they did not fix the billing error in spite of his calls and visits.

“I just want it fixed.”

So, this time, the KSL Investigators contacted the communications department of Holy Cross Hospital Davis’ parent company, CommonSpirit Health, on Lee’s behalf. A spokesman responded, telling u, “A patient will not be held liable for a bill while we investigate their complaint. If an error is identified, our teams will immediately notify the patient and ensure they are not charged for a service they have not received.”

Just like that, Lee says the tests and charges were finally cleared from his account.

He is far from being alone. In a 2016 study published by the medical industry trade magazine, Becker’s Hospital Review, found 80% of medical bills have at least one error. That adds up to billions of dollars’ worth in errors, every year. So, it’s worth checking your bills.