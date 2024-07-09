Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Utah 2024 primary election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kyle Whittingham Touches On His, Utah’s Future At Big 12 Media Days

Jul 9, 2024, 5:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Kyle Whittingham and the Utes are taking the stage for the first time as members of the Big 12 and naturally, curiosity about the long-tenured head coach came up.

Whittingham is going into his 30th year overall at Utah and 20th has the head man in charge and recently named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as his “heir apparent”.

Scalley himself is going into his 17th season as a coach at Utah with four more years spent as a player. It’s that kind of continuity that gives Whittingham comfort in the future of the program long after he leaves, whenever that may be.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Kyle Whittingham Talks Morgan Scalley, Retirement (Sort Of) At Big 12 Media Days

It’s no secret that Scalley is the ultimate “Utah Man” which is why he was ultimately the ideal candidate to take over for Whitt whenever he decides to hang ’em up.

“Morgan Scalley is an exceptional football coach,” Whittingham said. “He’s a proven commodity. A Utah guy. He played high school football in the state of Utah, played at Utah, jumped right into coaching when he was done playing. He’s invested into this program as much as anyone has been. He’s a guy who knows our culture inside and out. To me it is very comforting for when that transition time does occur and it’s time for new leadership- he’s the guy who is going to be able to carry on the things and cultures we put in place. That’s not to say he won’t put his own stamp on it, I do expect that, but I believe he is the right choice.”

Whittingham went on to express a lot of other confidence in some of his other coaches and their abilities to be head coaches as well. However, it’s Scalley’s deep connection to the Utah program from player to grad assistant to position coach, and defensive coordinator that really sets him apart.

“We have a lot of good coaches on our staff that will be head coaches in the future that are deserving as well,” Whittingham said. “For this program at this time- Morgan is the right fit.”

Whittingham then went into when his retirement could happen. The answer? There really isn’t one at the moment because he’s still happy coaching.

“As to when that happens? That is a great question,” Whittingham said. “I’m just taking it day-by-day. I’m as excited and enthused about the season as I’ve ever been. A lot of that is the excitement of going into a new conference- the challenge and new opportunity, but it’s just going to be a day-by-day process. I’m not getting any younger, but at the same time I feel like I have a lot of energy right now.”

Whittingham Did Possibly Give A Potential Stopping Date In The Future

It was recently announced the Utes and Miami Hurricanes will open the 2027 football season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s an exciting opportunity for the program to “Battle for the U” for the first time ever, but Whittingham may not be part of that.

“It’s been a great opportunity to play here as much as we have,” Whittingham said. “We’re going to open here in ’27 against the Miami Hurricanes. I probably won’t be sitting here in this chair, but somebody will. That’s going to be a great opportunity to come to Vegas and play again.”

Whittingham’s comments on possibly not being the head coach when Utah and the ‘Canes face each other stands to reason as his current contract is up in 2027. For now, though, what Whitt chooses to do between now and then, remains a mystery.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma State Star RB Ollie Gordon Apologized For DUI Arrest

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year pick addressed the media at Media Day.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Looks To Stay Healthy, Win Championship In 2024

Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham has a clear goal in mind as the Utes take on the Big 12 Conference in 2024.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Junior Tafuna, Karene Reid Ready To Wreck Havoc On Big 12 Offenses

Both Junior Tafuna and Karene Reid are ready to show Big 12 offenses what the Utah Utes defense is all about. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Ready To Take On New Challenges In Big 12 Conference

Utah Football's Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe spoke on the state of college athletics and the move to a new conference at the Big 12 Media Days.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #38 Utah’s Keanu Tanuvasa (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 38 is Utah's Keanu Tanuvasa.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Continues To ‘Explore’ Corporate Naming Rights For League

Allstate 12? The league is taking a calm approach to naming rights.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Kyle Whittingham Touches On His, Utah’s Future At Big 12 Media Days