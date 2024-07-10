Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
NATIONAL NEWS

FAA announces investigation of potential close-call in upstate New York

Jul 9, 2024, 7:05 PM

(FAA) An image taken from a video shows two planes appearing to fly close to each other near Syracu...

An image taken from a video shows two planes appearing to fly close to each other near Syracuse Hancock International Airport on July 8. CNN highlighted a portion of this image for emphasis. (North Syracuse Police Dept via CNN Newsource)

(North Syracuse Police Dept via CNN Newsource)

BY  PETE MUNTEAN, CNN


CNN — The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating an incident in which a commercial flight aborted a landing as another plane was taking off from the runway the first plane intended to use this week in upstate New York.

The immediate aftermath of Monday’s incident at New York’s Syracuse Hancock International Airport was captured on North Syracuse police dashboard camera video. The video shows the two airplanes appearing to pass close to each other in the sky; it’s not clear how close the planes were.

The incident happened around 11:50 a.m. when “an air traffic controller instructed PSA Airlines 5511 to go around at Syracuse Hancock International Airport to keep it separated from an aircraft that was departing on the same runway,” a FAA spokesperson said in a release.

Preliminary data from FlightRadar24 shows that the PSA flight, which was coming from Washington, and Endeavor Air 5421, which was heading to New York, were as close as 625 feet from each other vertically as their courses began to converge.

So far, the FAA has not classified the incident as a near collision.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

