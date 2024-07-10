SALT LAKE CITY—The Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to endorse a proposed downtown redevelopment zone, which would require a 0.5% city sakes tax increase to partially fund it.

The proposal includes renovating the Delta Center to accommodate the Utah Jazz and the recently acquired NHL Hockey team. The plan was put forth by the Smith Entertainment Group. That group, owned by Ryan and Ashley Smith, applied to the city to create the project around the Delta Center, as outlined in SB272, passed during the 2024 session of the Utah Legislature.

The endorsement is a step in the process outlined by the legislation on a timetable outlined by lawmakers.

The plan, if approved, claims it will revitalize downtown Salt Lake City. The agreement will now head to the State Revitalization Zone Committee for review and approval.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Mike Maughan with the Smith Entertainment Group released a joint statement Tuesday after the vote. The statement said the unanimous vote was an important endorsement and a positive step to creating a sports, entertainment, culture and convention district.

“We are grateful for the council’s support of this vision that will create a more activated, connected, and family-friendly future for Salt Lake City,” it said.

The draft terms allow the Smith Entertainment Group to use up to $900 million from that revitalization tax in Salt Lake City over 30 years. In exchange Smith Entertainment Group has agreed to a host of conditions including a ticket fee, developing the workforce, maintaining gathering spaces, revitalizing Japantown, and, starting next July, keeping all home games of both the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center.

Smith Entertainment Group estimates it will spend $525 million of the tax increase for the Delta Center remodel and $375 million for other improvements of the downtown-area district. It estimates the plan will generate approximately $1.2 billion in revenue over the life of the agreement.

The plan the city council endorsed must next be approved of the Revitalization Zone Committee which consists of two members of both the Utah House and Senate and a person appointed by Gov. Spencer Cox.

The committee has 30 days to approve or reject the agreement. If approved, the city council can consider it for final approval. After final approval, the council will consider adopting the 0.5% sales tax increase and then has until the last day of 2024 to impose the tax.

The council has a public hearing scheduled for Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. to gather feedback on proposed zoning changes.

“This is an opportunity for the public to share their input directly with the council,” its website states. Feedback can also be submitted online. The Smith Entertainment Group also has a project website.

The document:

Salt Lake City Council transmittal regarding major terms in SLC revitalization agreement by LarryDCurtis on Scribd