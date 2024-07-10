Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Utah 2024 primary election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

DANIELLA RIVERA

Kevin Franke calls for child welfare reform after YouTube mom sent to prison for child abuse

Jul 9, 2024, 8:13 PM | Updated: 8:19 pm

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a scene that shocked even first responders: a malnourished and severely injured boy escaping a true house of horrors to get help.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the heroics of my son,” Kevin Franke told KSL TV Tuesday during his first interview since the arrests of the child’s mother, Ruby Franke, and Jodi Hildebrandt, a former Utah counselor.

Kevin Franke told the KSL Investigators he is on a mission to make sure what happened to his children doesn’t happen to any other Utah families.

He said help should have come sooner for his children, who were tortured at the hands of Ruby Franke and her business partner, Hildebrandt.

The two women were arrested in August 2023 after one of the Franke children escaped Hildebrandt’s Ivins home and asked a neighbor to call police. Both women have since pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated child abuse and are serving prison sentences, admitting to what prosecutors called the “torture” of Ruby and Kevin Franke’s younger children.

Kevin Franke called for change as he spoke to Utah lawmakers Tuesday at a regular meeting of the Child Welfare Oversight Panel. He then spoke with reporters.

In his remarks to lawmakers, Franke said he was isolated from his family for more than a year, at Hildebrandt’s direction, all while she and Ruby Franke navigated “loopholes” in the system to evade child welfare workers and police.

“All they had to do were three things,” Kevin Franke said. “One, keep the children isolated from the world. Two, ignore all the phone calls from DCFS caseworkers. And three, not answer the door when DCFS and/or police officers knocked. That’s it.”

The KSL Investigators first uncovered and reported that police visited the Franke family home 15 times between March 2019 and Aug. 31, 2023. At least five of those visits were to assist Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services.

Kevin Franke said officials didn’t make contact with the family during those visits, and Hildebrandt also coached him to avoid DCFS.
He recalled Hildebrandt saying: “They want to rip your family apart. They want to destroy your family. This is what government does.”

Kevin Franke continued, “So I didn’t answer the phone.”

Where was Kevin Franke? Evidence in ‘8 Passengers’ abuse case reveals what he told police

 

DCFS Director Tonya Myrup told lawmakers on the panel that some of the agency’s most difficult cases involve families who won’t cooperate.

“Unfortunately, there are times when after those efforts and we’ve staffed it with our attorneys, we may just not have enough to legally intervene any further,” Myrup said.

Now Kevin Franke wants Utah law changed so DCFS caseworkers and police can place children in temporary protective custody when there are multiple reports of red flags but without additional evidence of abuse.

He is also calling for harsher penalties for emotional abuse and abandonment of children, along with regulation of the life coaching industry.

“A licensed mental health professional should not be able to just turn off the ethics and standards associated with his or her professional licensure by acting under the nebulous guise of something called a life coach,” Franke told legislators. “We know of no other licensed profession that allows such reckless behavior.”

And he wants an audit of Utah’s Division of Professional Licensing (DOPL), which oversaw Hildebrandt’s license to practice as a mental health counselor.

“We call for a professional audit of DOPL regarding what it knew about Jodi Hildebrandt, when it knew it, and how it acted based on that knowledge,” Kevin Franke said. “And we call for that audit to be transparent and shared with the public.”

In a timeline and statement provided to KSL TV, DOPL spokesperson Melanie Hall noted a prior disciplinary action taken against Hildebrandt in 2012 but did not indicate the organization was aware of any other issues prior to her arrest in the child abuse case.

“While there is no indication in Ms. Hildebrandt’s 2012 disciplinary action that she would participate in the horrific actions against Franke’s children in 2023 that were the basis of her criminal conviction, DOPL remains open to improvement, especially when it concerns public safety,” Hall wrote.

Hildebrandt, founder of Orem-based mental health company ConneXions Classroom, and Ruby Franke, known for her now-deleted “8 Passengers” YouTube channel, were sentenced to prison in February after both pleaded guilty to four counts each of aggravated child abuse.

Prosecutors have said the conditions the children were living in during the months leading up to the women’s arrests were comparable to a concentration camp. Ruby Franke’s own journal documented abuse including starvation of the children, forcing them to perform physical tasks for hours, and exposure to the harsh desert elements without proper clothing and access to water.

Video previously obtained by KSL TV through public record requests captures the moment a child escaped from the Ivins home, knocked on a neighbor’s door, and asked for food and water. The neighbor called police, noting duct tape on the child’s ankles and wrists.

According to police, the child was emaciated with open wounds and told detectives Hildebrandt tied them up with a rope and used cayenne pepper to dress the wounds. A second child, 10, was also found malnourished in Hildebrandt’s home.

Kevin Franke told journalists Tuesday that he thinks every day about what might have happened if the horrific abuse had continued any longer.

“It is a lot to deal with every day – the questions of ‘What if? What could have been done? What should have happened? What I should have done? What others should have done?” Kevin Franke said. “It haunts you.”

When asked how Kevin Franke and his children are doing now, he said, “I can say that we are struggling and working through the process of recovery.”

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Daniella Rivera

Judge Keith Barnes addressing Mia Bailey about her charges....

Garna Mejia, KSL TV and Daniella Rivera, KSL Investigates

New details emerge about protective order against Mia Bailey, accused of murdering her parents in St. George

KSL's Investigators have obtained exclusive new details on a protective order filed against Mia Bailey, the 28-year-old accused of murdering her parents last month in St. George.

37 minutes ago

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Daniella Rivera

KSL Investigation examines more than a decade of alleged election crime in Utah

Election fraud is rare in Utah, but it does happen – that's what the KSL Investigators found after looking at nearly 12 years of statewide court records.

15 days ago

Candidates for the Republican primary's Utah’s 3rd Congressional District in a televised debate a...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking GOP candidates in race for Utah’s open US House seat

The KSL Investigators looked into claims from five Republican candidates vying to replace Rep. John Curtis in the U.S. House of Representatives.

27 days ago

...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from GOP candidates for Utah governor

The KSL Investigators fact-check a range of statements from Utah's GOP gubernatorial candidates.

28 days ago

A debate for Republican candidates vying for Utah’s open U.S. Senate seat ended with a heated exc...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from tense end to Utah GOP Senate debate

Utah’s Republican U.S. Senate primary debate ended with one candidate seemingly implying wrongdoing by another. The KSL Investigators put that claim through the KSL Truth Test.

28 days ago

Four Utah Republicans competing to replace retiring Sen. Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate squared off...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from Utah GOP candidates fighting to replace Romney

The KSL Investigators put claims from Republican candidates for U.S. Senate through the KSL Truth Test. Here are the facts, context and details you’ll need to get a better picture of the issues.

29 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Kevin Franke calls for child welfare reform after YouTube mom sent to prison for child abuse