SALT LAKE CITY — KSL’s Investigators have obtained exclusive new details on a protective order filed against Mia Bailey, the 28-year-old accused of murdering her parents last month in St. George.

According to arresting documents, of the June 18 killings, Bailey’s family members told police “they were afraid of Mia.”

Those concerns seem to have been boiling for months prior to the incident, according to information obtained from the court hearings related to the protective order.

Court documents indicate Judge John J. Walton, of the Fifth Judicial District in St. George, signed an initial, temporary, protective order against Mia Bailey on July 18, 2023.

The protective order was petitioned by Mia Bailey’s brother, Coryson David Bailey.

Mia Bailey, a transgender woman, was listed by her previous legal name, Collin Troy Bailey.

The details of the protective order are confidential but KSL Investigator Daniella Rivera uncovered the audio from three court hearings held over the case in August and October.

During the August 2 initial hearing for a permanent protective order, Mia told the judge she disagreed with the allegations and requested a hearing which was set for August 16.

On August 16, Coryson Bailey’s attorney, Shawn McGinnis, asked for a continuance per Mia Bailey’s request as she had hired an attorney.

McGinnis also told the judge that Coryson Bailey wanted to change the temporary protective order to assign their mother, Gail Bailey, to serve as an intermediary.

“His mom’s, you know, kind of stuck in this hard spot of not being able to see either one. My client is fine with if we can… set mom up as an intermediary to possibly schedule appointments if Collin wants to come home for Sunday dinner,” McGinnis told the judge during the August 16 hearing.

According to McGinnis, Coryson Bailey was living at home with his parents in St. George and proposed leaving so that Mia Bailey could visit.

By the following hearing, held on October 11, both sides agreed to work things out through a “personal conduct agreement” and Coryson Bailey’s attorney moved to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it could be revisited at a later time.

Ten months later, on June 18, Mia Bailey is accused of entering her parents’ home “without permission” and brutally shooting and killing her parents.

According to arresting documents, Mia Bailey “returned to her father who was laying on the ground and shot him one more time in the head to make sure he was dead.” Then, she “walked back over to her mother,” and shot her again “in the head to make sure she was dead.”

Mia Bailey is also accused of shooting into a bedroom where she believed her brother and his wife were hiding.

Mia Bailey faces 11 counts, including two charges for aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and felony discharge of a firearm.

During questioning, Mia Bailey allegedly showed no “remorse for her actions” and told detectives she “hated” her parents and “would do it again.”

Mia Bailey is due back in court tomorrow, July 10, at 2 p.m