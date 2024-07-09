Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Utah 2024 primary election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Is Looking Forward To BYU Rivalry Game

Jul 9, 2024, 7:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Utah quarterback Cam Rising is looking forward to playing against BYU in the rivalry game this year and expressed it in typical Cam fashion.

Utah’s star quarterback has never been afraid to say exactly what is on his mind- strangely enough it seems to mostly happen at Allegiant Stadium. Anyone remember post-game Pac-12 Championship against USC?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Put It In The Universe And You May Receive

Last year, at what turned out to be the last Pac-12 Media Day, ironically enough also in Las Vegas, Rising and safety Cole Bishop were asked if they had any desire to play BYU. (The Cougars were not on Utah’s schedule for a second straight year to make room for Florida.)

Both said, “yes,” knowing (or at least they thought they did) it was never going to happen.

In a strange turn of events, Rising never suited up last season due to the injury he sustained in the Rose Bowl which afforded him a seventh season of eligibility in 2024 and the opportunity to play BYU.

Bishop, a junior last season, obviously still had eligibility, but opted to go to the NFL instead.

Both players were on Utah’s roster when the Utes lost to BYU in 2021- the first loss to the Cougars for Utah since 2009.

However, Rising had yet to be named the starting quarterback. That honor still belonged to Charlie Brewer whom he’d replace the following week in the middle of the San Diego State game. Bishop, unfortunately, was sidelined with a hammy that game, but was also a big factor in Utah’s success the rest of the 2021 season.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Touches On His, Utah’s Future At Big 12 Media Days

Kyle Whittingham addressed his future at Big 12 Media Days and why Utah football is in good hands with Morgan Scalley.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma State Star RB Ollie Gordon Apologized For DUI Arrest

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year pick addressed the media at Media Day.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Looks To Stay Healthy, Win Championship In 2024

Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham has a clear goal in mind as the Utes take on the Big 12 Conference in 2024.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Junior Tafuna, Karene Reid Ready To Wreck Havoc On Big 12 Offenses

Both Junior Tafuna and Karene Reid are ready to show Big 12 offenses what the Utah Utes defense is all about. 

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Ready To Take On New Challenges In Big 12 Conference

Utah Football's Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe spoke on the state of college athletics and the move to a new conference at the Big 12 Media Days.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #38 Utah’s Keanu Tanuvasa (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 38 is Utah's Keanu Tanuvasa.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Is Looking Forward To BYU Rivalry Game