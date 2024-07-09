Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Is Looking Forward To BYU Rivalry Game

LAS VEGAS – Utah quarterback Cam Rising is looking forward to playing against BYU in the rivalry game this year and expressed it in typical Cam fashion.

Utah’s star quarterback has never been afraid to say exactly what is on his mind- strangely enough it seems to mostly happen at Allegiant Stadium. Anyone remember post-game Pac-12 Championship against USC?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Put It In The Universe And You May Receive

Last year, at what turned out to be the last Pac-12 Media Day, ironically enough also in Las Vegas, Rising and safety Cole Bishop were asked if they had any desire to play BYU. (The Cougars were not on Utah’s schedule for a second straight year to make room for Florida.)

Both said, “yes,” knowing (or at least they thought they did) it was never going to happen.

In a strange turn of events, Rising never suited up last season due to the injury he sustained in the Rose Bowl which afforded him a seventh season of eligibility in 2024 and the opportunity to play BYU.

Bishop, a junior last season, obviously still had eligibility, but opted to go to the NFL instead.

Cam Rising and Cole Bishop both want to face off against BYU 👀#GoUtes #Pac12FB #Pac12MediaDay pic.twitter.com/TsSmIuzNMg — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 21, 2023

Both players were on Utah’s roster when the Utes lost to BYU in 2021- the first loss to the Cougars for Utah since 2009.

However, Rising had yet to be named the starting quarterback. That honor still belonged to Charlie Brewer whom he’d replace the following week in the middle of the San Diego State game. Bishop, unfortunately, was sidelined with a hammy that game, but was also a big factor in Utah’s success the rest of the 2021 season.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports