LOCAL NEWS

12-year-old died in hospital, cause undetermined

Jul 9, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm

Police lights...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN — A 12-year-old child died in the hospital after being taken by ambulance Tuesday, according to a release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said deputies received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. involving the child. Police said they worked alongside family members to perform CPR until emergency medical service personnel arrived.

The child later died in the hospital.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the family; our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this loss,” the release said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death, as the case is under investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Local News

