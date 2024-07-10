12-year-old died in hospital, cause undetermined

WEST HAVEN — A 12-year-old child died in the hospital after being taken by ambulance Tuesday, according to a release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said deputies received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. involving the child. Police said they worked alongside family members to perform CPR until emergency medical service personnel arrived.

The child later died in the hospital.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the family; our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this loss,” the release said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death, as the case is under investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.