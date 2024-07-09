On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Utah 2024 primary election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State’s Dillon Jones Dominates Jazz At Summer League

Jul 9, 2024, 9:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State alum Dillon Jones scored 21 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Utah Jazz 98-75 on night two of the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Jones, the 26th overall pick in June’s NBA Draft added seven rebounds and four assists while knocking down all three of his three-point attempts in the victory.

With the loss the Jazz fell to 1-1 at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Brice Sensabaugh Leads Jazz In Loss

After a rough debut on Monday, Jazz sophomore Brice Sensabaugh bounced back in Tuesday’s loss to the Thunder.

The 28th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft committed seven fouls and seven turnovers in Monday’s victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, but turned in an 18-point performance against Oklahoma City on 6-8 shooting in just 15 minutes on the floor.

Cody Williams, the Jazz’s 10th overall selection in June scored seven points while grabbing one rebound, dishing out one assist, and recording one steal, but shot just 3-10 from the floor and 1-6 from three.

Second-round pick Kyle Filipowski scored his first points as a Jazzman contributing four points, five rebounds, and two assists, but moved to 0-7 from the three-point line in two outings in Utah.

Isaiah Collier, the Jazz’s 29th overall selection in this year’s draft scored eight points on 2-6 shooting but saw only 13 minutes of action.

Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler each sat on Tuesday after playing significant minutes in Monday’s victory.

The Jazz will wrap up Salt Lake City Summer League play on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers before heading to the Vegas Summer League this weekend.

Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

Saturday: 7/13 @ Dallas Mavericks 8:30 MDT NBATV

Mon: 7/15 @ Sacramento Kings 8:00 MDT ESPNU

Wed: 7/17 vs. Toronto Raptors 3:00 MDT ESPN2

Thu: 7/18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:00 MDT NBATV

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Could A Game In Los Angeles Be In Utah Football’s Future?

The buzz is still high over Utah football's future date with the Miami Hurricanes, but could a game in Los Angeles be in the works too?

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Is Looking Forward To BYU Rivalry Game

Utah quarterback Cam Rising is looking forward to playing against BYU in the rivalry game this year and expressed it in typical Cam fashion.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Touches On His, Utah’s Future At Big 12 Media Days

Kyle Whittingham addressed his future at Big 12 Media Days and why Utah football is in good hands with Morgan Scalley.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma State Star RB Ollie Gordon Apologized For DUI Arrest

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year pick addressed the media at Media Day.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Looks To Stay Healthy, Win Championship In 2024

Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham has a clear goal in mind as the Utes take on the Big 12 Conference in 2024.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Junior Tafuna, Karene Reid Ready To Wreck Havoc On Big 12 Offenses

Both Junior Tafuna and Karene Reid are ready to show Big 12 offenses what the Utah Utes defense is all about. 

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Weber State’s Dillon Jones Dominates Jazz At Summer League