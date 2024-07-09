Weber State’s Dillon Jones Dominates Jazz At Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State alum Dillon Jones scored 21 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Utah Jazz 98-75 on night two of the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Jones, the 26th overall pick in June’s NBA Draft added seven rebounds and four assists while knocking down all three of his three-point attempts in the victory.

With the loss the Jazz fell to 1-1 at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Brice Sensabaugh Leads Jazz In Loss

After a rough debut on Monday, Jazz sophomore Brice Sensabaugh bounced back in Tuesday’s loss to the Thunder.

the hesi 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚 goes hard @bricepsensa 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/kMiJxuzytC — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 10, 2024

The 28th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft committed seven fouls and seven turnovers in Monday’s victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, but turned in an 18-point performance against Oklahoma City on 6-8 shooting in just 15 minutes on the floor.

Cody Williams, the Jazz’s 10th overall selection in June scored seven points while grabbing one rebound, dishing out one assist, and recording one steal, but shot just 3-10 from the floor and 1-6 from three.

Second-round pick Kyle Filipowski scored his first points as a Jazzman contributing four points, five rebounds, and two assists, but moved to 0-7 from the three-point line in two outings in Utah.

Isaiah Collier, the Jazz’s 29th overall selection in this year’s draft scored eight points on 2-6 shooting but saw only 13 minutes of action.

Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler each sat on Tuesday after playing significant minutes in Monday’s victory.

The Jazz will wrap up Salt Lake City Summer League play on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers before heading to the Vegas Summer League this weekend.

Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

Saturday: 7/13 @ Dallas Mavericks 8:30 MDT NBATV

Mon: 7/15 @ Sacramento Kings 8:00 MDT ESPNU

Wed: 7/17 vs. Toronto Raptors 3:00 MDT ESPN2

Thu: 7/18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:00 MDT NBATV

