Could A Game In Los Angeles Be In Utah Football’s Future?

Jul 9, 2024, 10:54 PM

LAS VEGAS – The buzz is still high over Utah football’s future date with the Miami Hurricanes in Las Vegas in 2027, but could a game in Los Angeles be in the works too?

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan seemed to indicate he’s been working the phones to possibly come up with something in the future that would pit the Utes and a fun opponent in L.A. Whether that would be a neutral-site situation at SoFi with an “out-of-the-box” opponent, or just revisiting some former rivalries of sorts with USC and UCLA was unclear.

Harlan says he and the staff feel keeping a footprint in California, particularly Southern California, is important due to the number of student-athletes they have from the area and will likely continue to come from there.

 

Mark Harlan Hints At Possibility Of Playing A Game in L.A. At Big 12 Media Days

Harlan went on to call the move a priority for him, but as to how soon this may develop is still up in the air.

“It’s a priority of mine personally,” Harlan told the media. “We have a lot of student-athletes that are from that area. I still think we will continue to have athletes from that area. It’s just such an incredible place. So yeah. I’ve been in conversations with colleagues there- ESPN Events. I just think it’s important for us, when we can, to play in California.”

Tell us what you think in the comments. What would be your dream scenario- opponent and venue for Utah football to tackle next?

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

