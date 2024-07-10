BYU Football Releases Roster For 2024 Season
Jul 10, 2024, 1:52 AM
LAS VEGAS – The arrival of Big 12 Media Days means a brand new BYU football roster.
BYU released a new roster on its official website early Wednesday morning, hours before the team takes center stage inside Allegiant Stadium.
Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas!@kslsports pic.twitter.com/y5RaZl5syR
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) July 9, 2024
A total of 123 players are on the BYU football roster.
Starting this year, FBS programs such as BYU can have 120 players on the fall camp roster. After fall camp, more players could be added to the BYU football roster, which typically happens when the fall semester begins.
No longer on the roster
Notable scholarship players who are gone from the roster include quarterback Cade Fennegan.
Fennegan was part of BYU’s quarterback room for the past three seasons.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake hinted at “five or six” quarterbacks being on scholarship during fall camp last month.
BYU’s five scholarship quarterbacks entering camp are Gerry Bohanon, Treyson Bourguet, Jake Retzlaff, Noah Lugo, and Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead.
Offensive lineman Peter Falaniko, safety Ty Burke, and tight end Bentley Redden are former scholarship signees who are no longer on the roster.
BYU adds 22 newcomers entering fall camp
BYU welcomes 22 newcomers who were not on the spring roster last March.
Some notable additions include UCLA linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother, Colorado offensive lineman Isaiah Jatta, four-star safety Faletau Satuala from Bountiful High, and freshmen wide receivers Cody Hagen and Tei Nacua.
BYU football enters its second season in the Big 12 Conference with low expectations. The Cougars were picked 13th in the preseason media poll.
BYU opens fall camp on July 31 and will kick off the 2024 season against Southern Illinois.
Preseason BYU Football roster for the 2024 season
Listed Alphabetically
Sefo Akuila, Linebacker
Therrian “Tre” Alexander, Cornerback
Talan Alfrey, Safety
Ephraim Asiata, Defensive End
Isaiah Bagnah, Defensive End
Mory Bamba, Cornerback
Tyler Batty, Defensive End
Gerry Bohanon, Quarterback
Treyson Bourguet, Quarterback
Jackson Bowers, Tight End
Joe Brown, Offensive Line
Choe Bryant-Strother, Linebacker
Ben Bywater, Linebacker
Kaden Chidester, Offensive Line
Nason Coleman, Tight End
Marque Collins, Cornerback
Weston Covey, Wide Receiver
Raider Damuni, Safety
Jovesa Damuni, Running Back
Miles Davis, Running Back
Sam Dawe, Offensive Line
Kevin Doe, Wide Receiver
Jayden Dunlap, Cornerback
Matthias Dunn, Kicker
Chika Ebunoha, Safety
Jake Eichorn, Offensive Line
Koa Eldredge, Defensive Back
Kody Epps, Wide Receiver
Ethan Erickson, Tight End
Siale Esera, Linebacker
Caleb Etienne, Offensive Line
Mason Fakahua, Tight End
Will Ferrin, Kicker
Lucky Finau, Linebacker
Dylan Flowers, Cornerback
Kinilau Fonohema, Defensive End
Isaiah Glasker, Linebacker
Jake Griffin, Offensive Line
Cody Hagen, Wide Receiver
Cole Hagen, Quarterback
Miles Hall, Linebacker
Micah Harper, Safety
Pokaiaua Haunga, Running Back
Dallin Havea, Defensive Tackle
Lingi Havea, Offensive Line
Keanu Hill, Tight End
McCae Hillstead, Quarterback
Sione Hingano, Offensive Line
Nathan Hoke, Linebacker
Isaiah Jatta, Offensive Line
Evan Johnson, Cornerback
Dallin Johnson, Defensive Tackle
Weston Jones, Offensive Line
Jonathan Kabeya, Cornerback
Jarinn Kalama, Safety
Ace Kaufusi, Linebacker
Maika Kaufusi, Linebacker
Brayden Keim, Offensive Line
Jack Kelly, Linebacker
Parker Kingston, Wide Receiver
Weylin Lapuaho, Offensive Line
Darius Lassiter, Wide Receiver
David Latu, Defensive Tackle
Matthias Leach, Defensive Back
Austin Leausa, Offensive Line
Tyler Little, Defensive Tackle
Noah Lugo, Quarterback
Logan Lutui, Defensive End
Orion Maile-Kaufusi, Defensive End
Sonny Makasini, Offensive Line
Blake Mangelson, Defensive End
Keelan Marion, Wide Receiver
LJ Martin, Running Back
Marcus McKenzie, Cornerback
Dominique McKenzie, Wide Receiver
Bruce Mitchell, Offensive Line
Sione Moa, Linebacker
Aisea Moa, Defensive End
Sione I Moa, Running Back
Noah Moeaki, Tight End
Tei Nacua, Wide Receiver
Enoch Nawahine, Running Back
Jackson Nelson, Offensive Line
John Nelson, Defensive Tackle
Anthony Olsen, Tight End
Trevin Ostler, Offensive Line
Ray Paulo, Tight End
Connor Pay, Offensive Line
Trevor Pay, Offensive Line
Jojo Phillips, Wide Receiver
Viliami Po’uha, Defensive End
Tommy Prassas, Safety
Landon Rehkow, Punter
Jake Retzlaff, Quarterback
Preston Rex, Safety
Dalton Riggs, Long Snapper
Chase Roberts, Wide Receiver
Jakob Robinson, Cornerback
Hinckley Ropati, Running Back
Faletau Satuala, Safety
Bodie Schoonover, Defensive End
Nuuletau Sellesin, Defensive Line
Joshua Singh, Defensive Tackle
Cannon Skidmore, Long Snapper
Ethan Slade, Safety
Ryner Swanson, Tight End
Mata’ava Ta’ase, Tight End
Harrison Taggart, Linebacker
Malae Tanuvasa, Safety
John Taumoepeau, Defensive Tackle
Luke To’omalatai, Defensive Tackle
Sani Tuala, Defensive Line
Naki Tuakoi, Linebacker
Petey Tuipulotu, Safety
Carson Tujague, Linebacker
Ikinasio Tupou, Offensive Line
Sam Van Der Haar, Punter
Payton VanSteenkiste, Safety
Crew Wakley, Safety
Tanner Wall, Safety
Prince Zombo, Defensive Back
Will Zundel, Tight End
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
