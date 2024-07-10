BYU Football Releases Roster For 2024 Season

LAS VEGAS – The arrival of Big 12 Media Days means a brand new BYU football roster.

BYU released a new roster on its official website early Wednesday morning, hours before the team takes center stage inside Allegiant Stadium.

A total of 123 players are on the BYU football roster.

Starting this year, FBS programs such as BYU can have 120 players on the fall camp roster. After fall camp, more players could be added to the BYU football roster, which typically happens when the fall semester begins.

No longer on the roster

Notable scholarship players who are gone from the roster include quarterback Cade Fennegan.

Fennegan was part of BYU’s quarterback room for the past three seasons.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake hinted at “five or six” quarterbacks being on scholarship during fall camp last month.

BYU’s five scholarship quarterbacks entering camp are Gerry Bohanon, Treyson Bourguet, Jake Retzlaff, Noah Lugo, and Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead.

Offensive lineman Peter Falaniko, safety Ty Burke, and tight end Bentley Redden are former scholarship signees who are no longer on the roster.

BYU adds 22 newcomers entering fall camp

BYU welcomes 22 newcomers who were not on the spring roster last March.

Some notable additions include UCLA linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother, Colorado offensive lineman Isaiah Jatta, four-star safety Faletau Satuala from Bountiful High, and freshmen wide receivers Cody Hagen and Tei Nacua.

BYU football enters its second season in the Big 12 Conference with low expectations. The Cougars were picked 13th in the preseason media poll.

BYU opens fall camp on July 31 and will kick off the 2024 season against Southern Illinois.

Preseason BYU Football roster for the 2024 season

Listed Alphabetically

Sefo Akuila, Linebacker

Therrian “Tre” Alexander, Cornerback

Talan Alfrey, Safety

Ephraim Asiata, Defensive End

Isaiah Bagnah, Defensive End

Mory Bamba, Cornerback

Tyler Batty, Defensive End

Gerry Bohanon, Quarterback

Treyson Bourguet, Quarterback

Jackson Bowers, Tight End

Joe Brown, Offensive Line

Choe Bryant-Strother, Linebacker

Ben Bywater, Linebacker

Kaden Chidester, Offensive Line

Nason Coleman, Tight End

Marque Collins, Cornerback

Weston Covey, Wide Receiver

Raider Damuni, Safety

Jovesa Damuni, Running Back

Miles Davis, Running Back

Sam Dawe, Offensive Line

Kevin Doe, Wide Receiver

Jayden Dunlap, Cornerback

Matthias Dunn, Kicker

Chika Ebunoha, Safety

Jake Eichorn, Offensive Line

Koa Eldredge, Defensive Back

Kody Epps, Wide Receiver

Ethan Erickson, Tight End

Siale Esera, Linebacker

Caleb Etienne, Offensive Line

Mason Fakahua, Tight End

Will Ferrin, Kicker

Lucky Finau, Linebacker

Dylan Flowers, Cornerback

Kinilau Fonohema, Defensive End

Isaiah Glasker, Linebacker

Jake Griffin, Offensive Line

Cody Hagen, Wide Receiver

Cole Hagen, Quarterback

Miles Hall, Linebacker

Micah Harper, Safety

Pokaiaua Haunga, Running Back

Dallin Havea, Defensive Tackle

Lingi Havea, Offensive Line

Keanu Hill, Tight End

McCae Hillstead, Quarterback

Sione Hingano, Offensive Line

Nathan Hoke, Linebacker

Isaiah Jatta, Offensive Line

Evan Johnson, Cornerback

Dallin Johnson, Defensive Tackle

Weston Jones, Offensive Line

Jonathan Kabeya, Cornerback

Jarinn Kalama, Safety

Ace Kaufusi, Linebacker

Maika Kaufusi, Linebacker

Brayden Keim, Offensive Line

Jack Kelly, Linebacker

Parker Kingston, Wide Receiver

Weylin Lapuaho, Offensive Line

Darius Lassiter, Wide Receiver

David Latu, Defensive Tackle

Matthias Leach, Defensive Back

Austin Leausa, Offensive Line

Tyler Little, Defensive Tackle

Noah Lugo, Quarterback

Logan Lutui, Defensive End

Orion Maile-Kaufusi, Defensive End

Sonny Makasini, Offensive Line

Blake Mangelson, Defensive End

Keelan Marion, Wide Receiver

LJ Martin, Running Back

Marcus McKenzie, Cornerback

Dominique McKenzie, Wide Receiver

Bruce Mitchell, Offensive Line

Sione Moa, Linebacker

Aisea Moa, Defensive End

Sione I Moa, Running Back

Noah Moeaki, Tight End

Tei Nacua, Wide Receiver

Enoch Nawahine, Running Back

Jackson Nelson, Offensive Line

John Nelson, Defensive Tackle

Anthony Olsen, Tight End

Trevin Ostler, Offensive Line

Ray Paulo, Tight End

Connor Pay, Offensive Line

Trevor Pay, Offensive Line

Jojo Phillips, Wide Receiver

Viliami Po’uha, Defensive End

Tommy Prassas, Safety

Landon Rehkow, Punter

Jake Retzlaff, Quarterback

Preston Rex, Safety

Dalton Riggs, Long Snapper

Chase Roberts, Wide Receiver

Jakob Robinson, Cornerback

Hinckley Ropati, Running Back

Faletau Satuala, Safety

Bodie Schoonover, Defensive End

Nuuletau Sellesin, Defensive Line

Joshua Singh, Defensive Tackle

Cannon Skidmore, Long Snapper

Ethan Slade, Safety

Ryner Swanson, Tight End

Mata’ava Ta’ase, Tight End

Harrison Taggart, Linebacker

Malae Tanuvasa, Safety

John Taumoepeau, Defensive Tackle

Luke To’omalatai, Defensive Tackle

Sani Tuala, Defensive Line

Naki Tuakoi, Linebacker

Petey Tuipulotu, Safety

Carson Tujague, Linebacker

Ikinasio Tupou, Offensive Line

Sam Van Der Haar, Punter

Payton VanSteenkiste, Safety

Crew Wakley, Safety

Tanner Wall, Safety

Prince Zombo, Defensive Back

Will Zundel, Tight End

