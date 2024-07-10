On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Utah 2024 primary election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Driver faces enhanced felony charge under new Utah law after Eagle Mountain road rage incident

Jul 10, 2024, 8:50 AM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A driver was charged Monday with a road rage-enhanced felony charge, one of the first known prosecutions under a new Utah law that promises tougher penalties for road rage-related crimes.

The law went into effect on July 1.

On Monday, prosecutors charged 41-year-old William Louis with third-degree felony aggravated assault with a road range enhancement stemming from an incident Friday that another driver said began in Saratoga Springs and ended in his Eagle Mountain neighborhood.

Corbin Curtis told KSL TV he was driving home when he encountered the truck driver.

“I sped up to get around one of the cars and the truck that was in front of it — I guess he thought I was trying to get in front of him,” Curtis said during an interview Tuesday. “He stomps on his gas and then has to slam on his brakes and then gives me the middle finger.”

Corbin Curtis said the truck driver then continued to follow him as he headed along Mountain View Corridor and then onto state Route 73.

“I just see him hauling from behind me — like probably going 95,” Curtis said. “I was going 60 where it is right there.”

Curtis said the driver continued to follow him into his neighborhood, where he said the man pulled up next to him near The Ranches Golf Club.

“He was like, ‘If you keep driving like a b-word, I’m gonna’ — and then I heard him cock his gun and point it up at my head level—and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna shoot you in the effing face.’”

Curtis said he began to get nervous and shake because he had never been in a situation like that.

“He was like, ‘You better drive off before I blast you,’” Curtis said.

Utah’s new road rage law goes into effect

According to Sgt. Michael Reynolds with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies ultimately located Louis Friday and detained him.

“Our suspect then stated that he was in a road rage incident,” a deputy wrote in a jail probable cause statement. “The suspect described a similar combination as the reporting party earlier had. The suspect made statements that he had a firearm in his truck and wanted to protect himself. When I asked him to explain what he meant, suspect stated that after arguing with the other driver, he pulled a gun out and showed it to the other driver.”

Deputies arrested Louis and booked him into the Utah County Jail.

Reynolds said the sheriff’s office had dealt with several road rage cases in the Eagle Mountain area.

“We’ve had a lot of serious incidents,” Reynolds said. “It seems by the time they get to the Eagle Mountain area, there are frustrations that have mounted.”

Reynolds told KSL he believed the new road rage enhancement would prove to be a deterrent in these cases.

“We’re very hopeful it will curb this driving pattern and these behaviors on the road,” Reynolds said.

The sergeant urged drivers to stay calm and kind behind the wheel.

Curtis said he was grateful the situation didn’t end any worse than it did.

“It was very, very scary, honestly,” Curtis said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Frank Mylar answers questions during a media scrum after the attorney general GOP primary debate wi...

Daniel Woodruff

Former GOP candidate for Utah attorney general charged with bribery

A former Republican candidate for Utah attorney general has been charged with bribery for allegedly offering one of his opponents a job if he dropped out of the race.

12 minutes ago

The Utah Olympic Oval is pictured in Kearns on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Utah should benefit from a...

Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News

What’s the boost to Utah’s economy from a 2034 Winter Games?

A 2034 Winter Games in Utah would have a $6.6 billion economic impact on the state over the coming decade.

1 hour ago

Ashley and Ryan Smith spoke to KSL TV about their vision and passion to revitalize Salt Lake City. ...

Carole Mikita

Ryan and Ashley Smith have a vision for future of downtown, and believe it’s possible

Ryan and Ashley Smith imagine a revitalized downtown Salt Lake City and they believe it's possible.

13 hours ago

Jordan Lee says about a half-dozen medical test results suddenly have appeared on his patient accou...

Matt Gepahrdt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Utahn billed thousands for medical tests he says he never got

When a West Point man discovered he was on the hook for charges for medical tests he never got, he decided to turn to KSL Investigators for help.

14 hours ago

Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)...

Emma Tucker, CNN

Yellowstone National Park gunman held woman against her will and planned to carry out July 4th mass shooting, authorities say

The gunman who opened fire in Yellowstone National Park last week, leaving one ranger injured, had held a woman against her will and said he planned to carry out a mass shooting at July 4th events outside the park, authorities say

14 hours ago

Utah's 2nd Congressional District debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at t...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Maloy declares victory, Jenkins can call for recount in congressional primary

Rep. Celeste Maloy holds a narrow 214-vote lead over challenger Colby Jenkins in the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary, though Jenkins moved within range to qualify for a recount as counties completed their canvasses Tuesday evening.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Driver faces enhanced felony charge under new Utah law after Eagle Mountain road rage incident