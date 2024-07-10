Utah State Football Picked Seventh In Mountain West Preseason Poll

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The new-look Utah State Aggies don’t have the benefit of time on their side after suddenly dismissing former head coach Blake Anderson and several other high-ranking officials from the school. Recently named interim head coach Nate Dreiling will lead a USU team that was picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West’s preseason poll.

The Mountain West Conference hosts football media days in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11.

For the 14th straight season, Boise State is the preseason favorite to win the Mountain West title 🏈#MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/Qo52n35Qzl — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 10, 2024

One season after being picked eighth in the conference, the Aggies are in a familiar position but lacking the firm base that Anderson once provided. An excellent offense combined with a sub-par defense led Utah State to a 6-6 regular season finish and a birth in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Twelve starters return for USU (seven offense, five defense) as part of 35 letter-winners from a team that finished tied for sixth in the league with a 4-4 record. Eighteen offensive players return, joined by 13 defenders and four that saw time on special teams. Nineteen redshirts will vie for playing time, while five others who were with the program in 2023 return.

All set to kick off #MWFB Media Days tomorrow 🏈 pic.twitter.com/vfh1PMrvYR — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 10, 2024

Safety Ike Larsen, wide receivers Jalen Royals & Micah Davis, and tight end Broc Lane each return after receiving all-MW accolades last season.

Returning starters for the Aggies include graduate senior OL Wyatt Bowles, graduate senior CB Jaiden Francois, senior OL Falepule Alo, senior OL Cole Motes, senior DE Cian Slone, junior CB Avante Dickerson, junior OL Aloali’i Maui and junior DT Seni Tuiaki.

