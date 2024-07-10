On the Site:
Utah State Football's Ike Larsen Named To Preseason Mountain West All-Conference Team

Jul 10, 2024, 9:28 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The face of Utah State football continues to be safety Ike Larsen after the junior was named to the Mountain West preseason All-Conference team.

The Mountain West Conference hosts football media days in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11.

RELATED: Utah State Football Picked Seventh In Mountain West Preseason Poll

A first-team all-MW safety in 2023, Larsen will be a critical part of recently named head coach Nate Dreiling’s defense.

The 5’10, 195-pound safety ended the year with a second on the team with 103 tackles (4.5 TFLs), becoming the 65th player in program history to record a 100-tackle season. He had five double-digit tackle games. Larsen led the Aggies with four INTs and two blocked kicks, adding six pass breakups and a forced fumble.

About Ike Larsen

A prep standout at nearby Sky View High School, Larsen joined the Aggies with quite the high school resume.

Following his senior season, 247Sports.com rated Larsen the 24th-best recruit in Utah. MaxPreps.com named him first-team all-state as a defensive back after he registered 55 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Larsen also blocked nine kicks on special teams and returned two INTs for touchdowns.

Larsen’s athleticism showed nearly every time he touched the football on offense. He caught 24 passes for 565 yards and five scores while carrying the ball 19 times for 197 yards and four TDs.

Larsen earned second-team all-state recognition following his junior season at Logan High. He ended the season with 35 catches for 548 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he added 62 tackles, picked off seven passes, and broke up seven others. He finished the year with ten touchdowns, scoring on offense, defense, and special teams.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff time is TBA.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

