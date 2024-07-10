On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Utah 2024 primary election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Utah Football To Start Series With UCLA Bruins In 2025 At Rose Bowl

Jul 10, 2024, 9:39 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Ask and you shall receive…or maybe it’s more like hint and you shall receive. Utah football and UCLA will begin a series starting in 2025- something Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan hinted at during Big 12 Media Days.

ESPN College Football writer Pete Thamel posted the news on Wednesday morning on X, just a day after Harlan teased a desire to keep a footprint in Southern California for the Utes.

According to Thamel’s post the Utes and Bruins will start a home-and-home series in 2025 opening the season at the storied Rose Bowl. It will be a few more years down the road, but UCLA will eventually make the return trip to Salt Lake City in 2030.

Mark Harlan Hints At Possibility Of Playing A Game in L.A. At Big 12 Media Days

Harlan called the move a priority for him during Tuesday’s Big 12 Media Days session, and as it turns out, he and the Utes had a solid plan in place all along.

“It’s a priority of mine personally,” Harlan told the media. “We have a lot of student-athletes that are from that area. I still think we will continue to have athletes from that area. It’s just such an incredible place. So yeah. I’ve been in conversations with colleagues there- ESPN Events. I just think it’s important for us, when we can, to play in California.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe: Every Big 12 Game Is A ‘Toss-Up’

BYU AD Tom Holmoe and the Cougars are going into their second year as a member of the Big 12 Conference and they couldn't be happier.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Is Utah State Football’s Interim Head Coach Nate Dreiling

In steps first-year Utah State coach Nate Dreiling after he was named interim head coach for the 2024 season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spencer Petras & Ike Larsen Represent Utah State Aggies At Mountain West Media Days

The 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and the Aggies are looking to kick things off at Mountain West Media Days.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Wide Receiver Jalen Royals Named To Preseason Mountain West All-Conference Team

Utah State senior wide receiver Jalen Royals has been named to the 2024 Mountain West Preseason All-Conference team.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football’s Ike Larsen Named To Preseason Mountain West All-Conference Team

The face of USU football continues to be safety Ike Larsen after the junior was named to the Mountain West preseason All-Conference team.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Picked Seventh In Mountain West Preseason Poll

Recently named interim head coach Nate Dreiling will lead a USU team that was picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West's preseason poll.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Report: Utah Football To Start Series With UCLA Bruins In 2025 At Rose Bowl