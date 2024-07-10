Report: Utah Football To Start Series With UCLA Bruins In 2025 At Rose Bowl

LAS VEGAS – Ask and you shall receive…or maybe it’s more like hint and you shall receive. Utah football and UCLA will begin a series starting in 2025- something Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan hinted at during Big 12 Media Days.

ESPN College Football writer Pete Thamel posted the news on Wednesday morning on X, just a day after Harlan teased a desire to keep a footprint in Southern California for the Utes.

According to Thamel’s post the Utes and Bruins will start a home-and-home series in 2025 opening the season at the storied Rose Bowl. It will be a few more years down the road, but UCLA will eventually make the return trip to Salt Lake City in 2030.

Mark Harlan Hints At Possibility Of Playing A Game in L.A. At Big 12 Media Days

Harlan called the move a priority for him during Tuesday’s Big 12 Media Days session, and as it turns out, he and the Utes had a solid plan in place all along.

“It’s a priority of mine personally,” Harlan told the media. “We have a lot of student-athletes that are from that area. I still think we will continue to have athletes from that area. It’s just such an incredible place. So yeah. I’ve been in conversations with colleagues there- ESPN Events. I just think it’s important for us, when we can, to play in California.”

