Utah State Wide Receiver Jalen Royals Named To Preseason Mountain West All-Conference Team

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – After exploding on the scene in 2023, Utah State senior wide receiver Jalen Royals has been named to the 2024 Mountain West Preseason All-Conference team.

The Mountain West Conference hosts football media days in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11.

The 6’0, 210-pound wideout earned College Football Network Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Mountain West recognition after becoming the 39th player in school history to surpass the 1,000-yard career receiving mark. He became the 13th player in program history to top 1,000 yards in a single season. His 1,080 yards and 71 receptions are the tenth-best for a single season in school history, while his 15 touchdowns were the eighth-most overall.

Royals started all 13 games and averaged 15.2 yards per reception and 83.1 yards per game. His seven touchdowns of 50+ yards led the country. He finished the year with four 100-yard receiving games, including a career-high 185 yards and three touchdowns against UConn. A week later, Royals added 140 yards and three more TDs while making a then-career-high seven grabs at Colorado State.

His 15 receiving touchdowns led the Mountain West and was second in the nation.

About Jalen Royals

Playing his prep football at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, Royals had 26 catches for 455 yards and four TDs as a senior. His athleticism showed on the track team, where he was an all-state high jumper and placed sixth in the state championships as a senior.

In 2021, Royals played his freshman season at Georgia Military College. He had seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

He signed with Utah State following the 2021 season. Royals played in 12 games for USU in 2022 without recording a stat.

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff time is TBA.

