Spencer Petras & Ike Larsen Represent Utah State Aggies At Mountain West Media Days

Jul 10, 2024, 10:33 AM

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The 2024 college football season is approaching, and the Utah State Aggies are looking to kick things off in Las Vegas at Mountain West Media Days. Interim head coach Nate Dreiling is joined by graduate senior quarterback Spencer Petras and junior safety Ike Larsen in the Silver State.

The Mountain West Conference hosts football media days at the Circa Resort and Casino on Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11.

RELATED: Utah State Football Picked Seventh In Mountain West Preseason Poll

 

After transferring from the University of Iowa after six seasons, Petras is in his first year with the Aggies. An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2020, Petras started 31 of the 37 games he played with the Hawkeyes. He missed all of 2023 with an injury.

Listed at 6’5 and 230 pounds, Petras has excellent size and enters fall camp as QB1 for USU. Petras left Iowa with a .567 career completion percentage (468-of-825) for 5,199 yards and 24 touchdowns against 19 interceptions.

RELATED: Ike Larsen Named To Preseason Mountain West All-Conference Team

Larsen needs no introduction to Aggie fans after being named first-team all-MW and earning CFN Honorable Mention All-American honors as a sophomore in 2023. The Sky View High School alum ended the season with 103 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, and six pass breakups. A special team ace, Larsen also blocked two kicks and recovered a fumble for a beleaguered USU defense.

RELATED: Jalen Royals Named To Preseason Mountain West All-Conference Team

Dreiling heads to Las Vegas amidst a firestorm after Director of Athletics Diana Sabau dismissed head coach Blake Anderson on July 2. Dreiling is in his first season at Utah State after being hired as the defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach.

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff time is TBA.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

