What’s the boost to Utah’s economy from a 2034 Winter Games?

Jul 10, 2024, 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

The Utah Olympic Oval is pictured in Kearns on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Utah should benefit from a...

The Utah Olympic Oval is pictured in Kearns on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Utah should benefit from another Winter Games in the state, according to recent analysis. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Deseret News's Profile Picture

BY LISA RILEY ROCHE, DESERET NEWS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 2034 Winter Games in Utah would have a $6.6 billion economic impact on the state over the coming decade.

That’s according to a new, eight-page report by the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute released Wednesday, ahead of the International Olympic Committee’s final decision on whether Salt Lake City will host another Olympics, a vote scheduled to be held in Paris on July 24, Utah’s Pioneer Day.

“Hosting the 2034 Winter Games will have significant positive economic and fiscal impacts for the state,” the report concludes.

The economic impact would be driven by what the report labeled “significant” new spending, estimated to add up to $4.1 billion. That number drops to $2.6 billion when adjusted for purchases made from companies located out of state and the regular skier visits that would be displaced by hosting the Olympics and Paralympics.

Salt Lake City gears up for 2034 Olympics announcement

Another Games would bring more than 42,000 job years of employment to the state, with a job year defined as one job for one year, along with $2.5 billion in personal income and almost $3.9 billion in state GDP, according to the report.

Both local and state governments would end up collecting more than they spend, the report concluded. Local entities could expect $138.1 million in new revenues and $108.8 million in expenditures, netting $29.3 million. At the state level, revenues would be $167.2 million and expenditures, $146.2 million, for a net of $21 million.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games recently released a $2.83 billion budget for a 2034 Winter Games, which rises to almost $4 billion when money for a post-Games legacy and revenues shared with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee are included. All of the funds would be privately raised, largely from the sale of sponsorships, broadcast rights and tickets.

The capital investment in staging another Olympics would be “modest” since the facilities from the 2002 Winter Games have continued to be used and maintained, the report stated, crediting the “stewardship” of the Utah Legislature, which has appropriated $94.6 million toward keeping them up and running.

RELATED: Here’s how much money Utah taxpayers are spending on the state’s Olympic venues

Olympic organizers would spend just over $31 million on permanent capital investments this time around, compared to almost $287 million (in 2023 dollars) for the 2002 Games. There is just over $206 million in the proposed budget for temporary infrastructure and signage at both competition and noncompetition venues that would be spent starting in 2032.

The report noted the economic impact of the 2002 Games was higher, with approximately $7.5 billion in economic output, 45,700 job years of employment and $3.7 billion in personal income. A previous analysis by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute had estimated the economic impact of hosting another Olympics in 2030 at $3.9 billion.

Olympics

View of Salt Lake City from KSL, during the Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2002.

Britt Johnson, KSL NewsRadio

Olympic Security: 2002 versus 2034

As the potential for the Olympics to return to Salt Lake City grows, so do the security preparations. 

17 hours ago

Salt Lake City with the Olympic rings on the mountain

Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News

Here’s who is in the Utah delegation who will travel to the Paris Olympics for a decision on the 2034 Winter Games

The Utah delegation heading to Paris to make a final pitch on Pioneer Day July 24 for the 2034 Winter Games includes state and local elected leaders as well as Olympians, Paralympians and a trio of young up-and-coming athletes.

18 hours ago

Utah was awarded the 2002 Winter Olympics on June 16, 1995.

Shara Park

Former KSL TV anchor reflects back on day Utah was awarded 2002 Winter Olympics

When Utahns gather in downtown Salt Lake City to celebrate Pioneer Day, they’ll also have the chance to celebrate the anticipated IOC announcement that Salt Lake City has been awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics.

2 days ago

BMX riders on Tooele's Deseret Peak BMX.

Alex Cabrero

Get in the Games: BMX racing

BMX Racing continues to grow in Utah, and one track in Tooele County, is encouraging everyone just get on a bike.

2 days ago

The east side entrance of the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on July

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City gears up for 2034 Olympics announcement

After 20 years of working to get the Winter Games back to Salt Lake City, everyone is preparing for the big announcement at the end of the month.

2 days ago

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 09: Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Team Ukraine celebrates in the Women's High Jump Fina

Thomas Schlachter, CNN

World records tumble at Diamond League meeting in Paris

World records have fallen at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Sunday – less than a month before the Olympic Games start in the French capital.

3 days ago

