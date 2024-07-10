On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
36 athletes with ties to Utah claim spots in Paris Olympics

Jul 10, 2024, 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm

Olympic rings are on display in New York on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris. The  five interlocking rings - blue, yellow, black, green and red - symbolize five areas of the world involved in the Olympic movement - Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Oceania. There are 25 athletes with ties to Utah who will be participating in the Olympics. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY Utah is going well-represented in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

A total of 25 athletes with ties to the Beehive State have been selected by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee to represent Team USA at the Olympics that are set to begin later this month.

Additionally, 11 more athletes also with ties to Utah will represent other countries at the upcoming Games.

This adds to the state’s identity as a destination for both winter and summer sports, according to a news release from the Utah Sports Commission.

“The same mountains renowned for The Greatest Snow on Earth also offer vast trail systems for running and mountain biking and technical routes for climbing,” said Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins in a news release. “Utah is a year-round sports destination.”

In 2018, the USA Climbing relocated its headquarters to Salt Lake City and established a National Training Center, which holds World Cups every year.

“Since 2002, our state has been a proud host and home to the world’s greatest athletes and events,” Robbins said. “Sports are ingrained in our DNA.”

The opening cermonies for the Paris Olympics are July 26 and can be seen on KSL TV. On July 24, it is expected that Salt Lake City will officially be named the host city for the 2034 Winter Olympic.

Team USA Olympians with Utah ties

Basketball 3×3

  • Jimmer Fredette — BYU basketball (2007-2011)

Cycling Mountain Bike

  • Haley Batten — Park City native; Park City High School

Rugby

  • Stephanie Rovetti — BYU basketball (2010-2014)
  • Alex “Spiff’ Sedrick — Herriman native; Herriman High School; Utah Lions Rugby Academy
  • Maka Unufe — Provo native; Provo High School

Shooting Air Pistol

  • Lexi Lagan — University of Utah alumni (2014-2017)

Soccer

  • Taylor Booth — Eden native; Real Salt Lake Academy (2016-2018)

Sport Climbing

  • Colin Duffy — Bouldering & Lead Combined; USA Climbing, Salt Lake City
  • Natalia Grossman — Bouldering & Lead Combined; USA Climbing, Salt Lake City
  • Jesse Grupper — Bouldering & Lead Combined; USA Climbing, Salt Lake City
  • Brooke Raboutou Bouldering & Lead Combined | USA Climbing, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Zach Hammer — USA Climbing, Salt Lake City
  • Emma Hunt — USA Climbing, Salt Lake City
  • Piper Kelly — USA Climbing, Salt Lake City
  • Sam Watson — USA Climbing, Salt Lake City

Track and Field

  • Grant Fisher — 5,000m and 10,000m; Run Elite Program
  • Whitni Orton Morgan — 5,000m; Panguitch High Schoo; BYU cross country and track field (2017-2021); Run Elite Program; Taylor Made Elite
  • Chari Hawkins — Heptathlon, Utah State Universtiy track and field (2011-2015)
  • Conner Mantz — Marathon, Logan native, Sky View High School; BYU cross country and track field (2017-2021); Run Elite Program
  • Clayton Young — Marathon, American Fork High School; BYU cross country and track and field (2015-2019); Run Elite Program
  • James Corrigan — Steeplechase; BYU cross country and track and field (2022-present); Run Elite Program
  • Kenneth Rooks — Steeplechase; BYU cross country and track and field (2018-2023); Run Elite Program
  • Courtney Wayment — Steeplechase; Layton native; Davis High School; BYU cross country and track and field (2016-2022); Taylor Made Elite

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Patrick Hoopes — Lehi native, Skyridge High School (alternate athlete)

Trampoline

  • Ruben Padilla — Herriman High School; Wasatch Trampoline and Tumbling (alternate athlete)

Canada

Basketball 3×3

  • Paige Crozon — University of Utah (2012-2016)
  • Kim Gaucher — University of Utah (2002-2006)
  • Michelle Plouffe — University of Utah (2010-2014)

Track and Field

  • Simone Plourde — 1,500m; BYU cross country and track and field (2020-201); University of Utah cross country (2021-2023)
  • Rory Linklette — Marathon; Herriman High School; BYU cross country and track and field (2014-2019)

France

Soccer

  • Amandine Henry —Utah Royals (present)

Japan

Soccer

  • Mina Tanaka —Utah Royals (present)

New Zealand

Soccer

  • Macey Fraser —Utah Royals (present)

Nigeria

Soccer 

  • Ify Onumonu — Utah Royals (present)

Norway

Track and field

  • Josefine Eriksen — 4x400m relay; University of Utah (2020-2024)

Sweden

Diving

  • Emilia Nilsson Garip — 3M; University of Utah

