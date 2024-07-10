36 athletes with ties to Utah claim spots in Paris Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is going well-represented in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

A total of 25 athletes with ties to the Beehive State have been selected by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee to represent Team USA at the Olympics that are set to begin later this month.

Additionally, 11 more athletes also with ties to Utah will represent other countries at the upcoming Games.

This adds to the state’s identity as a destination for both winter and summer sports, according to a news release from the Utah Sports Commission.

“The same mountains renowned for The Greatest Snow on Earth also offer vast trail systems for running and mountain biking and technical routes for climbing,” said Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins in a news release. “Utah is a year-round sports destination.”

In 2018, the USA Climbing relocated its headquarters to Salt Lake City and established a National Training Center, which holds World Cups every year.

“Since 2002, our state has been a proud host and home to the world’s greatest athletes and events,” Robbins said. “Sports are ingrained in our DNA.”

The opening cermonies for the Paris Olympics are July 26 and can be seen on KSL TV. On July 24, it is expected that Salt Lake City will officially be named the host city for the 2034 Winter Olympic.

Team USA Olympians with Utah ties

Basketball 3×3

Jimmer Fredette — BYU basketball (2007-2011)

Cycling Mountain Bike

Haley Batten — Park City native; Park City High School

Rugby

Stephanie Rovetti — BYU basketball (2010-2014)

Alex “Spiff’ Sedrick — Herriman native; Herriman High School; Utah Lions Rugby Academy

Maka Unufe — Provo native; Provo High School

Shooting Air Pistol

Lexi Lagan — University of Utah alumni (2014-2017)

Soccer

Taylor Booth — Eden native; Real Salt Lake Academy (2016-2018)

Sport Climbing

Colin Duffy — Bouldering & Lead Combined; USA Climbing, Salt Lake City

Natalia Grossman — Bouldering & Lead Combined; USA Climbing, Salt Lake City

Jesse Grupper — Bouldering & Lead Combined; USA Climbing, Salt Lake City

Brooke Raboutou — Bouldering & Lead Combined | USA Climbing, Salt Lake City, Utah

Bouldering & Lead Combined | USA Climbing, Salt Lake City, Utah Zach Hammer — USA Climbing, Salt Lake City

Emma Hunt — USA Climbing, Salt Lake City

Piper Kelly — USA Climbing, Salt Lake City

Sam Watson — USA Climbing, Salt Lake City

Track and Field

Grant Fisher — 5,000m and 10,000m; Run Elite Program

Whitni Orton Morgan — 5,000m; Panguitch High Schoo; BYU cross country and track field (2017-2021); Run Elite Program; Taylor Made Elite

Chari Hawkins — Heptathlon, Utah State Universtiy track and field (2011-2015)

Conner Mantz — Marathon, Logan native, Sky View High School; BYU cross country and track field (2017-2021); Run Elite Program

Clayton Young — Marathon, American Fork High School; BYU cross country and track and field (2015-2019); Run Elite Program

James Corrigan — Steeplechase; BYU cross country and track and field (2022-present); Run Elite Program

Kenneth Rooks — Steeplechase; BYU cross country and track and field (2018-2023); Run Elite Program

Courtney Wayment — Steeplechase; Layton native; Davis High School; BYU cross country and track and field (2016-2022); Taylor Made Elite

Artistic Gymnastics

Patrick Hoopes — Lehi native, Skyridge High School (alternate athlete)

Trampoline

Ruben Padilla — Herriman High School; Wasatch Trampoline and Tumbling (alternate athlete)

Canada

Basketball 3×3

Paige Crozon — University of Utah (2012-2016)

Kim Gaucher — University of Utah (2002-2006)

Michelle Plouffe — University of Utah (2010-2014)

Track and Field

Simone Plourde — 1,500m; BYU cross country and track and field (2020-201); University of Utah cross country (2021-2023)

Rory Linklette — Marathon; Herriman High School; BYU cross country and track and field (2014-2019)

France

Soccer

Amandine Henry —Utah Royals (present)

Japan

Soccer

Mina Tanaka —Utah Royals (present)

New Zealand

Soccer

Macey Fraser —Utah Royals (present)

Nigeria

Soccer

Ify Onumonu — Utah Royals (present)

Norway

Track and field

Josefine Eriksen — 4x400m relay; University of Utah (2020-2024)

Sweden

Diving

Emilia Nilsson Garip — 3M; University of Utah