Former GOP candidate for Utah attorney general charged with bribery

SALT LAKE CITY — A former Republican candidate for Utah attorney general has been charged with bribery for allegedly offering one of his opponents a job if he dropped out of the race.

Frank Mylar, 62, was charged Wednesday with one felony count of bribery in elections, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mylar was one of several Republicans who sought to replace Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who is not running for re-election. Mylar advanced out of the GOP convention but lost to Derek Brown in last month’s primary.

According to charging documents, prior to the state Republican convention in April, Mylar reached out to fellow candidate Trent Christensen with an offer.



“Hey Trent. In my last day of trial and by Gods [sic] grace my campaign has picked up more steam,” Mylar wrote, according to prosecutors. “I won in Weber and was only there 10 minutes. Overwhelmingly won Davis. If you could endorse me before the convention I would definitely include you in my office. Think about it for a few days. Thx. Good luck today.”

Prosecutors said Christensen did not respond and later received several messages from Mylar apologizing for the text and noting that it was “not an offer,” while saying he believed Christensen had withdrawn from the race.

Christensen, who was eliminated from the race at the convention, later contacted Murray police in May to report the text messages, prosecutors said.

Mylar did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday from KSL TV.

“We appreciate Mr. Christensen coming forward with the information about this alleged crime in a timely manner to law enforcement,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement. “We also appreciate the Murray Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation.”