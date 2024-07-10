BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe: Every Big 12 Game Is A ‘Toss-Up’

LAS VEGAS – BYU athletics director Tom Holmoe and the Cougars are going into their second year as a member of the Big 12 Conference and they couldn’t be happier.

Holmoe joined the KSL Sports Zone from the Big 12 Media Days to talk about the school’s first year in the conference and what’s next.

Only Up From Here For Tom Holmoe And The Cougars

BYU Football’s first season in the Big 12 had its fair share of ups and downs.

After starting 5-2, the Cougars lost the last five games of the season and finished 11th in the conference.

Holmoe said that despite some disappointments, he learned a lot about the team and is excited to see what year two holds.

“I like our team,” Holmoe said. “Having a couple of injuries early in the season put us behind the 8 ball. Coming into those last two games, I learned a lot about this team. To hang in there and keep that culture strong in a difficult time, I feel really good about where we can go.”

Live from Las Vegas 🤙 pic.twitter.com/BuMFMCYX4O — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) July 10, 2024

After over a decade as an independent school, BYU joined the fifth conference in school history in 2023.

Holmoe made it clear that the Cougars feel right at home in the Big 12.

“I love (the Big 12),” Holmoe said. “I love the comradery, the partnerships, the people, the energy, the fanbases. It’s a totally different situation for me from other conferences. Every time you play someone in the Big 12, it could be a toss-up.”

Even though BYU Football didnt have the best year, the basketball team found tremendous success in 2023.

The Cougs finished with a 23-11 record and earned a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Holmoe used BYU basketball as an example of meeting or exceeding expectations in a new conference.

“It was unexpected,” Holmoe said. “Sometimes, those are the best ones. Expectations get super high. BYU’s met expectations through the years, long before I got here. It’s hard to not meet expectations. In the Big 12, the expectations are high and I love that.”

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL