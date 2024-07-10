Inert grenades at a Hawaii airport cause evacuation after being found in a man from Japan’s bag
(Hawaii Police Department)
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has introduced articles of impeachment against conservative Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas over their failure to disclose gifts they have received while serving on the court – a messaging move that will surely fail in the GOP-controlled House.
41 minutes ago
A judge says he is leaning toward throwing out Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case after lawyers for the cash-strapped former New York City mayor and his biggest creditors agreed this was the best way forward.
3 hours ago
Las Vegas is on track Wednesday to set a record for the fifth consecutive day over 115 degrees amid a lingering hot spell that will continue scorching much of the U.S. into the weekend.
10 hours ago
As the US Air Force AC-130J flies over South Korea’s towering apartment blocks, its powerful cameras can almost see inside windows on the highest floors.
18 hours ago
A popular national park in Alaska will reopen Wednesday after a rare wildfire near the park’s entrance was reported last week, officials said.
18 hours ago
The gunman who opened fire in Yellowstone National Park last week, leaving one ranger injured, had held a woman against her will and said he planned to carry out a mass shooting at July 4th events outside the park, authorities say
18 hours ago
Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.
Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.
When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.
Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.
Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.