On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Inert grenades at a Hawaii airport cause evacuation after being found in a man from Japan’s bag

Jul 10, 2024, 12:41 PM

This image provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows two grenades. Operations at Hawaii’s Hi...

This image provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows two grenades. Operations at Hawaii’s Hilo International Airport were halted when security screeners spotted two items that looked like grenades in a bag belonging to a man from Japan. Police say officers evacuated the terminal area Tuesday, July 9, 2024 while a bomb squad determined the grenades were inert. (Hawaii Police Department)

(Hawaii Police Department)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Operations at Hawaii’s Hilo International Airport were halted when security screeners spotted two items that looked like grenades in a bag belonging to a man from Japan.

Officers evacuated the terminal area Tuesday morning while a bomb squad determined the grenades were inert, according to a Hawaii Police Department statement. Airport operations resumed about an hour later.

Police spokesperson Denise Laitinen said in an email Wednesday that she’s looking into details about the grenades being inert.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Kanazawa, Japan, on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening. He was taken to an east Hawaii detention facility and then released pending investigation, police said.

The Transportation Security Administration prohibits replicas of explosives, including hand grenades, in checked or carry-on luggage.

The inert grenades were detected during x-ray screening within a carry-on bag. (Hawaii Police Department) Police arrested 41-year-old Akito Fukushima, of Kanazawa, Japan, for first-degree terroristic threatening. (Hawaii Police Department) This image provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows two grenades. Operations at Hawaii’s Hilo International Airport were halted when security screeners spotted two items that looked like grenades in a bag belonging to a man from Japan. Police say officers evacuated the terminal area Tuesday, July 9, 2024 while a bomb squad determined the grenades were inert. (Hawaii Police Department via AP)

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has introduced articles of impeachment against...

Owen Dahlkamp, CNN

Ocasio-Cortez introduces articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Alito

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has introduced articles of impeachment against conservative Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas over their failure to disclose gifts they have received while serving on the court – a messaging move that will surely fail in the GOP-controlled House.

41 minutes ago

FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse i...

Michael R. Sisak

Judge says Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy case likely to be dismissed. But his debts aren’t going away

A judge says he is leaning toward throwing out Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case after lawyers for the cash-strapped former New York City mayor and his biggest creditors agreed this was the best way forward.

3 hours ago

DEATH VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Tourists pose next to an unofficial thermometer in the afternoo...

Ken Ritter and Christopher Weber

Las Vegas eyes record of 5th consecutive day over 115 degrees as heat wave continues to scorch US

Las Vegas is on track Wednesday to set a record for the fifth consecutive day over 115 degrees amid a lingering hot spell that will continue scorching much of the U.S. into the weekend.

10 hours ago

The AC-130 gunship's primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and force protection....

Brad Lendon and Mike Valerio, CNN

Flying aboard the Ghostrider, a deadly aircraft carrying America’s biggest gun in the sky

As the US Air Force AC-130J flies over South Korea’s towering apartment blocks, its powerful cameras can almost see inside windows on the highest floors.

18 hours ago

This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wildfire burning about a mile north of Den...

Jillian Sykes and Dalia Faheid, CNN

Denali National Park to reopen about a week after rare wildfire started outside entrance, officials say

A popular national park in Alaska will reopen Wednesday after a rare wildfire near the park’s entrance was reported last week, officials said.

18 hours ago

Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)...

Emma Tucker, CNN

Yellowstone National Park gunman held woman against her will and planned to carry out July 4th mass shooting, authorities say

The gunman who opened fire in Yellowstone National Park last week, leaving one ranger injured, had held a woman against her will and said he planned to carry out a mass shooting at July 4th events outside the park, authorities say

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Inert grenades at a Hawaii airport cause evacuation after being found in a man from Japan’s bag