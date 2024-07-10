On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge says Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy case likely to be dismissed. But his debts aren’t going away

Jul 10, 2024, 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse i...

FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Dec. 11, 2023. A judge said Wednesday, July 10, 2024, he was leaning toward throwing out Giuliani's bankruptcy case after lawyers and his biggest creditors agreed this was the best way forward. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL R. SISAK


NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Wednesday he was leaning toward throwing out Rudy Giuliani ‘s bankruptcy case after lawyers for the cash-strapped former New York City mayor and his biggest creditors — two ex-Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him — agreed this was the best way forward.

The case has been roiled by creditors’ allegations that Giuliani is flouting bankruptcy laws and potentially hiding assets. A dismissal would end his pursuit of bankruptcy protection, but it wouldn’t let him off the hook for his debts. His creditors could pursue other legal remedies to recoup at least some of the money they’re owed, such as getting a court order to seize his apartments and other assets.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said he plans to issue a decision by the end of the week. He scheduled a hearing for 1 p.m. Friday and could make his ruling at that time. Lane ruled out converting the case to a liquidation, an option Giuliani recently proposed, saying that doing so would not be in the best interest of people and entities he’s indebted to.

“I’m leaning toward dismissal, frankly, because I’m concerned that the past is prologue,” Lane said during a hybrid in-person and Zoom status hearing in White Plains, New York. The judge cited what he said was Giuliani’s lack of transparency throughout the proceedings.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Gary Fischoff, said dismissing the case would allow the ex-mayor to pursue an appeal in the defamation case, which arose from his efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss. Another alternative would be to have the Chapter 11 case continue while a court-appointed trustee takes control of Giuliani’s assets.

A lawyer for former election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, accused Giuliani of using the bankruptcy process as a “bad-faith litigation tactic” and said “he regards this court as a pause button on his woes while he continues to live his life unbothered by creditors.”

“The question here is always going to be the cat-and-mouse game of what dollar can be funneled outside of the estate,” Freeman and Moss’ lawyer Rachel Strickland said. “Out in the real world, outside of bankruptcy, all dollars are fair game for everyone and Mr. Giuliani has to continue to live and do whatever it is he is able to do with his name, likeness and commentary in order to make a living.”

Lane scolded Giuliani at one point for interrupting the hearing. The ex-mayor, joining by phone, called Strickland’s comments “highly defamatory, your honor.”

Philip Dublin, a lawyer for a committee of Giuliani’s other creditors, said the committee would rather keep the bankruptcy case going with the appointment of a trustee.

Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in December, days after Freeman and her daughter won their defamation case. They said Giuliani’s targeting of them because of Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being stolen led to death threats that made them fear for their lives.

Earlier this month, Giuliani requested that the case be converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation — which would have seen a trustee appointed to take control of his assets and sell them off to help pay creditors. Reconsidering that idea on Wednesday and pushing for a dismissal instead, Fischoff noted that administrative fees related to liquidation would “consume if not 100%, a substantial portion of the assets.”

If the bankruptcy is dismissed, Freeman and Moss could bring their effort to collect on the award back to the court in Washington, D.C., where they won their lawsuit, and avoid having to pay more legal fees for bankruptcy court. Lane said a dismissal would include a 12-month ban on Giuliani filing again for bankruptcy protection.

Freeman and Moss, meanwhile, have a pending request before the judge to declare that the $148 million judgment cannot be discharged — or dismissed — during Giuliani’s bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy is one of a host of legal woes consuming Giuliani, once heralded as “America’s Mayor” for his calm and steady leadership after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Last week, the ex-federal prosecutor and 2008 Republican presidential candidate was disbarred as an attorney in New York after a court found that he repeatedly made false statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss. He is also facing the possibility of losing his law license in Washington after a board in May recommended that he be disbarred.

In Georgia and Arizona, Giuliani is facing criminal charges over his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

When he filed for bankruptcy, Giuliani listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts, including almost $1 million in state and federal tax liabilities, money he owes lawyers, and many millions of dollars in potential judgments in lawsuits against him. He estimated he had assets worth $1 million to $10 million.

In his most recent financial filings in the bankruptcy case, he said he had about $94,000 cash in hand at the end of May while his company, Giuliani Communications, had about $237,000 in the bank. A main source of income for Giuliani over the past two years has been a retirement account with a balance of just over $1 million in May, down from nearly $2.5 million in 2022 after his withdrawals, the filings say.

In May, he spent nearly $33,000 including nearly $28,000 for condo and co-op costs for his Florida and New York City homes. He also spent about $850 on food, $390 on cleaning services, $230 on medicine, $200 on laundry and $190 on vehicles.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has introduced articles of impeachment against...

Owen Dahlkamp, CNN

Ocasio-Cortez introduces articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Alito

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has introduced articles of impeachment against conservative Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas over their failure to disclose gifts they have received while serving on the court – a messaging move that will surely fail in the GOP-controlled House.

39 minutes ago

This image provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows two grenades. Operations at Hawaii’s Hi...

Associated Press

Inert grenades at a Hawaii airport cause evacuation after being found in a man from Japan’s bag

Operations at Hawaii's Hilo International Airport were halted when security screeners spotted two items that looked like grenades in a bag belonging to a man from Japan.

3 hours ago

DEATH VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Tourists pose next to an unofficial thermometer in the afternoo...

Ken Ritter and Christopher Weber

Las Vegas eyes record of 5th consecutive day over 115 degrees as heat wave continues to scorch US

Las Vegas is on track Wednesday to set a record for the fifth consecutive day over 115 degrees amid a lingering hot spell that will continue scorching much of the U.S. into the weekend.

10 hours ago

The AC-130 gunship's primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and force protection....

Brad Lendon and Mike Valerio, CNN

Flying aboard the Ghostrider, a deadly aircraft carrying America’s biggest gun in the sky

As the US Air Force AC-130J flies over South Korea’s towering apartment blocks, its powerful cameras can almost see inside windows on the highest floors.

17 hours ago

This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wildfire burning about a mile north of Den...

Jillian Sykes and Dalia Faheid, CNN

Denali National Park to reopen about a week after rare wildfire started outside entrance, officials say

A popular national park in Alaska will reopen Wednesday after a rare wildfire near the park’s entrance was reported last week, officials said.

18 hours ago

Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)...

Emma Tucker, CNN

Yellowstone National Park gunman held woman against her will and planned to carry out July 4th mass shooting, authorities say

The gunman who opened fire in Yellowstone National Park last week, leaving one ranger injured, had held a woman against her will and said he planned to carry out a mass shooting at July 4th events outside the park, authorities say

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Judge says Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy case likely to be dismissed. But his debts aren’t going away