60 in 60: #37 Utah’s Nate Ritchie (Safety)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 37 is Utah safety Nate Ritchie.

Ritchie is the 11th Ute to crack our list through 24 picks. The most recent selections from Utah are No. 38 Keanu Tanuvasa (DT), No. 39 Johnny Maea (OL), and No. 40 Tao Johnson (DB).

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Nate Ritchie

Ritchie is a sophomore safety from Cedar Hills, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Ritchie was a three-star prospect and the fourth-best recruit in the state of Utah.

During his time at Lone Peak High School, he was a two-time first-team all-state selection, Region 4 Defensive MVP, and a state champion.

Ritchie made his Utah debut in 2020. He started all five games in the COVID-shortened season and posted 28 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery.

He didnt suit up over the next few seasons before returning to action in 2023.

Last season, Ritchie played all 12 games and posted 22 total tackles, 1,5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Ritchie’s father, Brad, played football at BYU.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

