On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #37 Utah’s Nate Ritchie (Safety)

Jul 10, 2024, 1:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 37 is Utah safety Nate Ritchie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Ritchie is the 11th Ute to crack our list through 24 picks. The most recent selections from Utah are No. 38 Keanu Tanuvasa (DT), No. 39 Johnny Maea (OL), and No. 40 Tao Johnson (DB).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Nate Ritchie

Ritchie is a sophomore safety from Cedar Hills, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Ritchie was a three-star prospect and the fourth-best recruit in the state of Utah.

During his time at Lone Peak High School, he was a two-time first-team all-state selection, Region 4 Defensive MVP, and a state champion.

Ritchie made his Utah debut in 2020. He started all five games in the COVID-shortened season and posted 28 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery.

He didnt suit up over the next few seasons before returning to action in 2023.

Last season, Ritchie played all 12 games and posted 22 total tackles, 1,5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Ritchie’s father, Brad, played football at BYU.

RELATED STORIES

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Excited For Utah D.C. Morgan Scalley’s Future

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake had some kind words and fond memories working with Utah "head coach in waiting" Morgan Scalley.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter On BYU’s Second Year In Big 12: ‘We’ve Figured It Out’

BYU wide receivers Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter are ready to help the Cougars have a big second season in the Big 12 Conference.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pair Of Aggie Stars Talk Blake Anderson’s Dismissal & The Immediate Future Of Utah State Football

Safety Ike Larsen and graduate senior QB Spencer Petras headline the 2024 Utah State football team in 2024.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe: Every Big 12 Game Is A ‘Toss-Up’

BYU AD Tom Holmoe and the Cougars are going into their second year as a member of the Big 12 Conference and they couldn't be happier.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Is Utah State Football’s Interim Head Coach Nate Dreiling

In steps first-year Utah State coach Nate Dreiling after he was named interim head coach for the 2024 season.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spencer Petras & Ike Larsen Represent Utah State Aggies At Mountain West Media Days

The 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and the Aggies are looking to kick things off at Mountain West Media Days.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

60 in 60: #37 Utah’s Nate Ritchie (Safety)