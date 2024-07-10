On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
‘Cool zones’ are now available across Salt Lake County to offer relief from the heat

Jul 10, 2024, 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:15 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE With the heat on full blast, you may be searching for cool places where you can find some relief. 

Cool zones around the Salt Lake Valley are open and ready.

The Granite Library is just one of the many places considered a cool zone.

If you are without air conditioning or are looking for somewhere to take a break from the heat, cool zones are a solid option as are pools and senior centers.

“It’s important during this time to keep an eye on a bunch of things,” said Chris Jones, spokesperson for Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

Checking on yourself and making sure you are not overheating is a good starting point. 

“Don’t work or workout if you can avoid it during the hottest time of the day between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Keep an eye on some of those heat related symptoms. Are you feeling nauseous?” Jones said. “Are you feeling dizzy? Are you having chest pains?”

The heat stretch is also a good time to check on your neighbors.

“If you have an older neighbor in your neighborhood; maybe you know he or she doesn’t have air conditioning. This is a good opportunity for you just to knock on their door and make sure they’re doing OK,” Jones said.

The senior centers are open to those 60 years and older. On Wednesday afternoon, Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees

To find a cool zone near you, click here.

