Body camera shows Bountiful police interaction with man suspected of stealing a USPS truck

BOUNTIFUL — New body camera video shows the nearly hour-long standoff between a man accused of stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck before being taken into custody in February.

On Feb. 5, Wilber Castellanos Hernandez, 32, threatened a postal employee with a knife and stole the employee’s service truck on 594 N. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City, according to court documents.

Documents state that Hernandez drove “recklessly” through Davis County, where he hit several cars until Bountiful police officers located him and the truck using GPS technology.

In the body camera video provided by the Bountiful Police Department, officers attempted to stop Hernandez near a vehicle repair shop in West Bountiful. Video shows officers trying to block the USPS truck with their firearms drawn and pointed at Hernandez.

However, the video shows Hernandez was able to drive past officers and enter the repair shop’s parking lot. Court documents state that Hernandez nearly hit two people while fleeing from police.

In the video, Centerville and Bountiful police officers stopped Hernandez by blocking the USPS’s truck path with their marked patrol cars. Officers began commanding Hernandez to exit the truck with his hands up.

Video shows Hernandez attempting to push the patrol cars with the USPS truck and refusing to get out of the vehicle. Court documents stated that officers shot their stun guns and shocked Hernandez at least four times, but he refused to leave the car.

Body camera video shows police officers arming themselves with “less lethal” gear, including riot shields and guns that fired beanbag rounds and pepper spray ammunition, and setting up outside of the USPS truck. Court documents state officers fired about 14 beanbag rounds and 40 pepper spray balls at Hernandez for about 45 minutes.

During the encounter, video shows that Hernandez attempted to intimate the officers by holding a “dark broom” like a gun and pointing it at officers. The video shows that Hernandez did this at least two times.

In the video, officers also said that Hernandez was waving his knife around while inside the USPS truck and attempted to create a barricade with the packages inside the truck during the standoff.

After firing another barrage of less lethal rounds at Hernandez, the video shows him surrendering to officers and exiting the truck. Officers were able to place Hernandez into custody without any further incident.

According to court documents, Hernandez was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 14 on charges of carjacking, mail theft, and theft of government property. His jury trial is set to begin on Aug. 2 to Nov. 1.

Documents state that Hernandez had three outstanding warrants for his arrest from incidents in 2023.