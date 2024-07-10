On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Body camera shows Bountiful police interaction with man suspected of stealing a USPS truck

Jul 10, 2024, 5:11 PM

Wilber Castellanos Hernandez, being pulled out of the USPS truck by Centerville and Bountiful polic...

Wilber Castellanos Hernandez, being pulled out of the USPS truck by Centerville and Bountiful police officers after leading them on a chase and refusing to leave a stolen USPS truck. (The Bountiful Police Department)

(The Bountiful Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — New body camera video shows the nearly hour-long standoff between a man accused of stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck before being taken into custody in February.

On Feb. 5, Wilber Castellanos Hernandez, 32, threatened a postal employee with a knife and stole the employee’s service truck on 594 N. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City, according to court documents.

Documents state that Hernandez drove “recklessly” through Davis County, where he hit several cars until Bountiful police officers located him and the truck using GPS technology.

In the body camera video provided by the Bountiful Police Department, officers attempted to stop Hernandez near a vehicle repair shop in West Bountiful. Video shows officers trying to block the USPS truck with their firearms drawn and pointed at Hernandez.

A Bountiful police officer pointing his firearm and giving commands at Hernandez.

A Bountiful police officer pointing his firearm and giving commands at Hernandez. (The Bountiful Police Department)

However, the video shows Hernandez was able to drive past officers and enter the repair shop’s parking lot. Court documents state that Hernandez nearly hit two people while fleeing from police.

In the video, Centerville and Bountiful police officers stopped Hernandez by blocking the USPS’s truck path with their marked patrol cars. Officers began commanding Hernandez to exit the truck with his hands up.

Video shows Hernandez attempting to push the patrol cars with the USPS truck and refusing to get out of the vehicle. Court documents stated that officers shot their stun guns and shocked Hernandez at least four times, but he refused to leave the car.

Bountiful and Centerville police officers pointing their guns and stun guns at Hernandez.

Bountiful and Centerville police officers pointing their guns and stun guns at Hernandez. (The Bountiful Police Department)

Body camera video shows police officers arming themselves with “less lethal” gear, including riot shields and guns that fired beanbag rounds and pepper spray ammunition, and setting up outside of the USPS truck. Court documents state officers fired about 14 beanbag rounds and 40 pepper spray balls at Hernandez for about 45 minutes.

During the encounter, video shows that Hernandez attempted to intimate the officers by holding a “dark broom” like a gun and pointing it at officers. The video shows that Hernandez did this at least two times.

Officers surrounding and aiming their weapons at Hernandez while he is in the USPS truck.

Officers surrounding and aiming their weapons at Hernandez while he is in the USPS truck. (The Bountiful Police Department)

In the video, officers also said that Hernandez was waving his knife around while inside the USPS truck and attempted to create a barricade with the packages inside the truck during the standoff.

After firing another barrage of less lethal rounds at Hernandez, the video shows him surrendering to officers and exiting the truck. Officers were able to place Hernandez into custody without any further incident.

Hernandez on the ground being arrested by police.

Hernandez on the ground being arrested by police. (The Bountiful Police Department)

According to court documents, Hernandez was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 14 on charges of carjacking, mail theft, and theft of government property. His jury trial is set to begin on Aug. 2 to Nov. 1.

Documents state that Hernandez had three outstanding warrants for his arrest from incidents in 2023.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Frank Mylar answers questions during a media scrum after the attorney general GOP primary debate wi...

Daniel Woodruff

Former GOP candidate for Utah attorney general charged with bribery

A former Republican candidate for Utah attorney general has been charged with bribery for allegedly offering one of his opponents a job if he dropped out of the race.

6 hours ago

Traffic is seen along state Route 73 in Eagle Mountain on July 9, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Driver faces enhanced felony charge under new Utah law after Eagle Mountain road rage incident

A driver was charged with a road rage-enhanced felony charge, one of the first under a Utah law that promises tougher road rage penalties.

9 hours ago

Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)...

Emma Tucker, CNN

Yellowstone National Park gunman held woman against her will and planned to carry out July 4th mass shooting, authorities say

The gunman who opened fire in Yellowstone National Park last week, leaving one ranger injured, had held a woman against her will and said he planned to carry out a mass shooting at July 4th events outside the park, authorities say

20 hours ago

Judge Keith Barnes addressing Mia Bailey about her charges....

Garna Mejia, KSL TV, and Daniella Rivera, KSL Investigates

New details emerge about protective order against Mia Bailey, accused of murdering her parents in St. George

KSL's Investigators have obtained exclusive new details on a protective order filed against Mia Bailey, the 28-year-old accused of murdering her parents last month in St. George.

22 hours ago

Police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Man arrested after firing gunshot inside Richfield Walmart, police say

One man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside a Richfield Walmart, seemingly by accident.

1 day ago

The smoke from the Silver King Fire in Marysvale, Utah in Piute County on July 8, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Silver King Fire continues to burn over 10,000 acres and 0% contained

A small southcentral Utah Town is breathing a sigh of relief as the Silver King Fire has slowed down on Monday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Body camera shows Bountiful police interaction with man suspected of stealing a USPS truck