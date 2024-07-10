On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Pair Of Aggie Stars Talk Blake Anderson’s Dismissal & The Immediate Future Of Utah State Football

Jul 10, 2024, 2:42 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Fourth-year safety Ike Larsen and graduate senior QB Spencer Petras headline the 2024 Utah State football team in 2024. Alongside interim head coach Nate Dreiling, the duo is in Las Vegas to represent the program at Mountain West media days.

Larsen and Petras joined Hans & Scotty on KSL Sports Zone on Wednesday, July 10. MW media days are at the Circa Resort and Casino on Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11.

RELATED: Ike Larsen Named To Preseason Mountain West All-Conference Team

“Nobody wants to hear that news,” the junior safety said of former head coach Blake Anderson’s dismissal in early July, 60 days before the first game of the season. “Adversity hits, and you’re either going to let it affect you the right way or the wrong way. I feel like as a team, we’ve handled the situation pretty well and are coming together as a group.”

“The system is still the same, and our system has proven to be very effective,” Petras said with an eye on his first season with Utah State after six years and 37 games with the Iowa Hawkeyes. “It’s good that we have a few coaches on staff that have been with Coach Anderson for a long time and know this system inside and out. I have a lot of trust and faith in our offensive staff to pick up the slack where it’s needed.”

RELATED: Petras & Larsen Represent USU At Mountain West Media Days

The script hasn’t changed at all,” Larsen stated. “We’re still full head of steam straight forward, trying to do our thing. I have 100 percent confidence that we will get that done and take the right steps to do that.”

USU Picked Seventh In MW Preseason Poll

After learning the Aggies had been picked to finish seventh in the twelve-team league, both players were clear that preseason polls mean nothing.

“My opinion on preseason ranking is that they mean absolutely nothing,” Petras said flatly. “Right now, that is just darts on a board. Totally irrelevant, in my opinion.”

RELATED: Utah State Football Picked Seventh In Mountain West Preseason Poll

Larsen echoed his QB’s thoughts.

“I didn’t have a clue what we were ranked until today. I think that just makes us better because the scariest animal is an animal with its back against the wall. Unfortunately, but fortunately, we’ve got our backs against the wall right now. I’m excited to go out there and prove it. We’ve got a team that’s really special this year.”

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff time is TBA.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

