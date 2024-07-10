Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter On BYU’s Second Year In Big 12: ‘We’ve Figured It Out’

On the Site:
Jul 10, 2024

LAS VEGAS – BYU wide receivers Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter are ready to help the Cougars have a big second season in the Big 12 Conference.

Roberts and Lassiter joined the KSL Sports Zone from the Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Disappointing First Season Put Chip On The Cougars’ Shoulders

BYU Football’s first season out of the Independence era didnt go as some may have hoped.

After winning the first three games of the season and starting out 5-2, BYU lost out and finished 11th in the conference.

Roberts said that last season was a disappointment to the players but their first year in the Big 12 still held value.

“Everyone was disappointed with the outcome of the season,” Roberts said. “We still did a lot of amazing things. Looking back, it’s all learning. First year in the Big 12, there’s a lot of unknown. Going into year two, we’ve figured it out. This offseason was absolutely amazing so we’re just excited for year two.”

Kalani Sitake, BYU Aimed At Bounceback Season

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake hasn’t had many losing seasons.

In fact, last year was just Sitake’s second losing record in eight seasons with the Cougars.

Lassiter said that Sitake holds the wide receiver room to a high standard as one of the more experienced groups on the team.

“(Kalani Sitake’s) way has been the same the whole time,” Lassiter said. “The standard has never changed and it’s not going to change. He holds us to a high pillar because we’re probably the most experienced group on the team. That’s what you need in a coach. Someone who’s going to get on you because that shows that he cares.”

After last season came to an underwhelming end, it was immediately back to work for BYU Football.

Roberts said that fans should expect physical and mental improvements from the team in 2024.

“It’s nonstop,” Roberts said. “Not only getting stronger and faster but the mental side of things. Reading the defense and being able to slow things down when you step on the field. I think that’s the biggest thing that we’re going to see as we have a more veteran group going into next year.”

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

