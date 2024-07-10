Crews fighting Deer Springs wildfire receive assistance of type 1 helicopter

KANAB, Kane County — Crews fighting the Deer Springs wildife in southern Utah received a much-needed resource on Wednesday.

According to Utah Fire Info, a type 1 helicopter has arrived on scene.

“Type-1s can rapidly deploy thousands of gallons of water or retardant with pinpoint accuracy,” Utah Fire Info posted on X.

The #deerspringsfire has a much-welcomed resource arriving today, a Type-1 🚁. Type-1s can rapidly deploy thousands of gallons of water or retardant with pinpoint accuracy. Pictured here is stock image of a Type-1 🚁. Credit #NIFC_Fire #utahfirewatch #wildfire #wildlandfire pic.twitter.com/qoOFLPos7A — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 10, 2024

The fire, located south of Bryce Canyon National Park, started up on Sunday. The fire rapidly grew in size on Monday.

As of Tuesday, the fire was at 11,888 acres in size, and is at 10% containment.

According to fire officials, the fire appears to be human-caused. However, the investigation into the fire is to ongoing.

There are 154 people currently fighting the fire with seven engines and three water tender trucks. In addition to the helicopter, there are several other aircrafts on scene.

Road closures

According to Utah Interagency Fire, Skutumpah Road between Johnson Canyon Road and Lick Wash is open to resident traffic only. Nephi Pasture and Crocodile parking lots, along with the Nephi Pasture Road, are closed.

Evacuations

If evacuations become necessary, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office will notify residents through the Kane County’s Community Emergency Notification System on Everbridge, according to UIF.