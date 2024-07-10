On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Excited For Utah D.C. Morgan Scalley’s Future

Jul 10, 2024, 3:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – While animosity is expected in big college football rivalries, the humanity can be equally as cool, and that is what BYU head coach Kalani Sitake brought to the table when asked about Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley’s recent title upgrade.

Sitake and Scalley’s careers overlapped at Utah for many years from 2005 to 2014, before BYU’s future head coach took a job with Oregon State in 2015.

Sitake took the time to congratulate his one-time coworker and peer at Big 12 Media Days on his recent title elevation to “head coach in waiting” while reflecting on their time spent together at Utah.

Kalani Sitake Is Excited For Morgan Scalley’s Future

Perhaps one of the more entertaining facets of the Utah/BYU rivalry is how interconnected it is between coaches, players, and fans. Sitake reflected on the crazy coaching tree that runs through both schools while giving Scalley his flowers on his growth as a coach under Kyle Whittingahm.

“He’s a great coach and he’s had great mentoring from Kyle Whittingham,” Sitake said. “We speak a lot of the same language when it comes to football- brand of football. I’m excited for Morgan. I talked to him about it. We didn’t see this in the future, but, like, we were all on the same staff. Now I’m the head coach of BYU and he’s going to be the head coach at Utah. We have a mentor in Kyle Whittingham that played at BYU and played for LaVell Edwards. So did I and Andy Reid played for BYU as well. It’s kind of a cool thing- the legacy of LaVell in football.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter On BYU’s Second Year In Big 12: ‘We’ve Figured It Out’

BYU wide receivers Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter are ready to help the Cougars have a big second season in the Big 12 Conference.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pair Of Aggie Stars Talk Blake Anderson’s Dismissal & The Immediate Future Of Utah State Football

Safety Ike Larsen and graduate senior QB Spencer Petras headline the 2024 Utah State football team in 2024.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #37 Utah’s Nate Ritchie (Safety)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 37 is Utah safety Nate Ritchie.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe: Every Big 12 Game Is A ‘Toss-Up’

BYU AD Tom Holmoe and the Cougars are going into their second year as a member of the Big 12 Conference and they couldn't be happier.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Is Utah State Football’s Interim Head Coach Nate Dreiling

In steps first-year Utah State coach Nate Dreiling after he was named interim head coach for the 2024 season.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spencer Petras & Ike Larsen Represent Utah State Aggies At Mountain West Media Days

The 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and the Aggies are looking to kick things off at Mountain West Media Days.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Excited For Utah D.C. Morgan Scalley’s Future