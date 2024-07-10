BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Excited For Utah D.C. Morgan Scalley’s Future

LAS VEGAS – While animosity is expected in big college football rivalries, the humanity can be equally as cool, and that is what BYU head coach Kalani Sitake brought to the table when asked about Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley’s recent title upgrade.

Sitake and Scalley’s careers overlapped at Utah for many years from 2005 to 2014, before BYU’s future head coach took a job with Oregon State in 2015.

Sitake took the time to congratulate his one-time coworker and peer at Big 12 Media Days on his recent title elevation to “head coach in waiting” while reflecting on their time spent together at Utah.

Kalani Sitake Is Excited For Morgan Scalley’s Future

Perhaps one of the more entertaining facets of the Utah/BYU rivalry is how interconnected it is between coaches, players, and fans. Sitake reflected on the crazy coaching tree that runs through both schools while giving Scalley his flowers on his growth as a coach under Kyle Whittingahm.

“He’s a great coach and he’s had great mentoring from Kyle Whittingham,” Sitake said. “We speak a lot of the same language when it comes to football- brand of football. I’m excited for Morgan. I talked to him about it. We didn’t see this in the future, but, like, we were all on the same staff. Now I’m the head coach of BYU and he’s going to be the head coach at Utah. We have a mentor in Kyle Whittingham that played at BYU and played for LaVell Edwards. So did I and Andy Reid played for BYU as well. It’s kind of a cool thing- the legacy of LaVell in football.”

