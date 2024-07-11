Get Gephardt: Roy man says mobile carrier has hiked his rate in spite of ‘price-lock’ guarantee

ROY — Harold Clements is one of many T-Mobile customers who say they were told upon signing up for service that their phone rates would not go up. Ever.

“It says, if you’re in a price lock guarantee plan, we will not increase your monthly service charge,” Clements said.

But despite that guarantee that his rate wouldn’t jump – it did. For his family’s eight lines, it is now going to cost him close to $500 more per year. Clements said he took his complaint to T-Mobile.

“He pretty much said, ‘Yeah, we can’t do anything for you,’” he said.

So, with that, Clements opted to take his complaint to the KSL Investigators.

I reached out to T-Mobile to ask about all of this, not through customer service but through the mobile carrier’s corporate communications department. A T-Mobile spokesperson, without providing their name, wrote “as inflation and costs continue to rise, for the first time in nearly a decade we’re making small adjustments to prices of some of our oldest rate plans.”

For some subscribers, the fight doesn’t end there. T-Mobile’s own online message boards are filled with comments from frustrated customers saying they feel like this is an illegal bait-and-switch. Others posts plead customers to register their complaints with the Federal Communications Commission. Other posts show some customers eager to sign on to a class action lawsuit, should one come along.

“I was in a locked-in, guaranteed rate,” Clements insisted.

He says he hopes it won’t take such a lawsuit to prompt T-Mobile to honor its offer.

“I think they were a standup company prior to this, and I think they are reneging on what they promised.”

T-Mobile also wrote, and this is a quote, “Customers with Price Lock are still covered under that guarantee.” But the statement did not elaborate what that means. Some customers say they are certainly seeing their price-lock-guaranteed bills going up.