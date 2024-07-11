On the Site:
Get Gephardt: Roy man says mobile carrier has hiked his rate in spite of ‘price-lock’ guarantee

Jul 10, 2024, 10:27 PM | Updated: 10:35 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

ROY Harold Clements is one of many T-Mobile customers who say they were told upon signing up for service that their phone rates would not go up. Ever.

“It says, if you’re in a price lock guarantee plan, we will not increase your monthly service charge,” Clements said.

But despite that guarantee that his rate wouldn’t jump – it did. For his family’s eight lines, it is now going to cost him close to $500 more per year. Clements said he took his complaint to T-Mobile.

“He pretty much said, ‘Yeah, we can’t do anything for you,’” he said.

So, with that, Clements opted to take his complaint to the KSL Investigators.

Many T-Mobile customers say they were told upon signing up for service that their phone rates would not go up. But the rates did go up, and that’s when one Roy man turned to KSL Investigators for help. (KSL TV)

I reached out to T-Mobile to ask about all of this, not through customer service but through the mobile carrier’s corporate communications department. A T-Mobile spokesperson, without providing their name, wrote “as inflation and costs continue to rise, for the first time in nearly a decade we’re making small adjustments to prices of some of our oldest rate plans.”

For some subscribers, the fight doesn’t end there. T-Mobile’s own online message boards are filled with comments from frustrated customers saying they feel like this is an illegal bait-and-switch. Others posts plead customers to register their complaints with the Federal Communications Commission. Other posts show some customers eager to sign on to a class action lawsuit, should one come along.

“I was in a locked-in, guaranteed rate,” Clements insisted.

He says he hopes it won’t take such a lawsuit to prompt T-Mobile to honor its offer.

“I think they were a standup company prior to this, and I think they are reneging on what they promised.”

T-Mobile also wrote, and this is a quote, “Customers with Price Lock are still covered under that guarantee.” But the statement did not elaborate what that means.  Some customers say they are certainly seeing their price-lock-guaranteed bills going up.

