Head Coach Kalani Sitake Says BYU Football Isn’t ‘Looking For Quick Fix’

LAS VEGAS – BYU Football head coach Kalani Sitake understands that champions aren’t made overnight.

Sitake is going into his ninth season with the Cougars and wants to take his program to the highest level by any means necessary.

Kalani Sitake, BYU Look To Climb Big 12 Ladder

Sitake joined the KSL Sports Zone from the Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

After finishing 11th in the Big 12 in 2023, Sitake acknowledged that change is needed in Provo.

“There needs to be change,” Sitake said. “We can’t just do the same thing that we did last year and expect it to be any different. My job as a head coach is to look at the different variables. What can we change, what can we improve on, and then let’s make sure we get it done.”

Although all of the steps are laid out right there, it’s easier said than done. And even if it’s done right, the process doesn’t almost bring immediate success.

Improvement is a long road that isn’t always linear and Sitake knows this as well as anyone.

“I’m in here for the long run,” Sitake said. “I’m not looking for the quick fix. Although the quick fix does sound good, if there’s a way that you can fix it quickly and still learn all the awesome lessons then let’s do it.”

Staying Competitive In The Big 12

If there were any common themes from coaches and officials at the 2024 Media Days, it’s that the Big 12 isn’t a conference to mess around in.

The league is expanding both in size and talent. Although keeping up can seem daunting, BYU is up for the challenge.

“The season didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” Sitake said. “But, there were moments that we were like we definitely belong here. The question is how can we get more consistent production from our team. That’s my job. We all want to get better and get better fast.”

With 2023 in the rearview mirror and a new opportunity knocking on the door, the Cougars are anxious to get back out on the field.

The work that it takes to be great doesn’t take as much out of the players if they love the process.

“Now, it’s excitement to get to the season,” Sitake said. “We’re excited for fall camp, to hit, play football, get better, and see what we got in game one.”

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

