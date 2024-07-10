Man critically injured after he was hit by a truck on State Street

SALT LAKE CITY — An unidentified man, 32, was struck by a truck Wednesday and is in critical condition, according to police.

Officers from Salt Lake City Police Department spotted the man lying on the road at 1800 South and State Street. Emergency medical technicians took the man to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, Salt Lake City police detective Dalton Beebe said.

The man driving the truck stayed at the accident and is cooperating with investigators.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives and officers believe the man was crossing the road against traffic when the driver of the truck struck him,” Salt Lake City Police Department said.

Police shut down northbound traffic near 1800 South after a car hit a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon shortly after the collision that was at approximately 3:43 p.m. Wednesday.

SLC PD posted on X that 1900 South to Coatsville Avenue on State Street was closed while officers investigated.