On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Man stopped at customs with 100 live snakes down his pants

Jul 10, 2024, 8:55 PM

A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them i...

A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his trousers. (China Customs Authority)

(China Customs Authority)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY FRED HE, ALEX STAMBAUGH AND JACK GUY, CNN


KSLTV.com

Hong Kong (CNN) A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his pants, according to the country’s customs authority.

Customs officers in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen intercepted the man traveling through Futian Port, a checkpoint between Hong Kong and mainland China, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

During an inspection, officers found six canvas drawstring bags sealed with tape in the pockets of his pants.

A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his trousers. (China Customs Authority)

“Officers opened the bags and found that each bag contained a number of live snakes in various shapes and colors,” the statement said.

“After counting, a total of 104 snakes were found.”

Five species of snakes were later identified – the milk snake, western hognose snake, corn snake, Texas rat snake and bullsnake – four of which are non-native to China. None of the species is venomous. The statement said the incident occurred “a few days ago,” but did not specify when.

The customs agency did not say if the man was arrested, but it warned that “if the regulations are violated, the customs will pursue legal liability in accordance with the law.”

In June, another man was arrested attempting to smuggle 454 endangered turtles from Macau to mainland China.

A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his trousers. (China Customs Authority) A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his trousers. (China Customs Authority) A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his trousers. (China Customs Authority) A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his trousers. (China Customs Authority)

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

A satellite image shows U.S. military-run humanitarian aid pier in Gaza before its removal, June 12...

Oren Liebermann and Natasha Bertrand, CNN

US military pier near Gaza to be permanently removed as soon as next week, US officials say

The US military pier off the coast of Gaza is set to be permanently removed as soon as next week, according to four US officials.

1 day ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference after a bilateral meeting on the...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Zelensky arrives in Washington for NATO summit with support for Ukraine’s war effort top of the agenda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington, DC, as the high-stakes NATO summit prepared to kick off – and providing long-term support for Ukraine in the war against Russia is at the top of the agenda.

1 day ago

CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: In an aerial view, a Caltrans changeable message sign on Highwa...

Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer

June sizzles to 13th straight monthly heat record. String may end soon, but dangerous heat won’t

Earth's more than year-long streak of record-shattering hot months kept on simmering through June, according to the European climate service Copernicus.

2 days ago

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 09: Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Team Ukraine celebrates in the Women's High Jump Fina...

Thomas Schlachter, CNN

World records tumble at Diamond League meeting in Paris

World records have fallen at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Sunday – less than a month before the Olympic Games start in the French capital.

3 days ago

Ehab al-Ghussein, the Deputy Minister of Labor in Gaza's Hamas-run government, was killed in an Isr...

Ibrahim Dahman and Eyad Kourdi, CNN

Hamas says senior government official in Gaza killed in airstrike

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed a senior official in the Hamas-run government Sunday, according to the organization.

3 days ago

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES, FRANCE - JULY 07: Christopher Froome of Great Britain riding for Team Sky in ...

Issy Ronald, CNN

French cyclist Julien Bernard fined after stopping to kiss his wife at the Tour de France

French cyclist Julien Bernard has offered a playful apology after he was fined for stopping to kiss his wife on Friday during a stage of the Tour de France.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Man stopped at customs with 100 live snakes down his pants