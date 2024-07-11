On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kalani Sitake Boasts Confident Outlook For BYU Football Entering 2024 Season

Jul 11, 2024, 12:37 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – No one is giving BYU football much of a chance in 2024.

The Cougars enter the season at No. 13 in the preseason Big 12 media poll for 2024. Last year, the media was spot on with their prediction of BYU by predicting them at No. 11.

BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake would probably love nothing more than to show that this year’s pick was a short-sighted move by the media.

Kalani Sitake enters year nine as BYU’s head coach

It’s hard to believe, but Sitake is already entering his ninth season at the helm of his alma mater. It’s the second time in his BYU career that he enters a season on the heels of a losing campaign.

In 2017, he finished 4-9. The following year, in 2018, BYU reached the postseason with a 6-6 record and earned a seventh win in a bowl game.

That type of finish in 2024 would be an excellent bounceback for a program that struggled in their first experience as a Big 12 team.

During a scrum next to the big stage inside Allegiant Stadium, Sitake spoke with reporters and had confidence that his team could exceed expectations this fall.

“It’s not about proving you guys wrong. You just don’t know,” Sitake said. “But once we get on the field, you’re going to know, and you’re going to feel it. Hopefully, we change some minds.”

What could he be hinting at that none of us are looking at?

Reasons for optimism with BYU football

The natural thought is the returning experience. Despite going through a losing season, nearly the entire offense returns. On defense, Jay Hill’s scheme goes into year two, where returning starters better understand what they are expected to do.

Sitake pointed out physicality as an on-field identity he wants for his team as a Big 12 member. BYU players pointed out being challenged by the retooled strength and conditioning staff throughout the offseason.

The team went through numerous stadium stairs and workouts this offseason to bring that physicality.

Perhaps that’s why it is generating Sitake’s confidence. Ultimately, we will all find out on August 31 what is giving Sitake the quiet confidence that his team will improve this season.

“There were a lot of unknowns that went into this year from your guys’ perspective. I happen to know and have a better perspective of it all,” said Sitake. “I just can’t wait to show it when it gets to the season.”

Four QBs with starting experience

One of those big unknowns is at quarterback, where BYU will look to settle a competition during fall camp. Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon are the projected top two entering fall camp.

Still, Sitake quickly mentioned Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet and McCae Hillstead, who transferred in from Utah State two months ago.

“All four of them had played college football and started games,” Sitake said. “That gives me a lot of confidence, knowing that a lot of things can happen in college football.”

The Big 12 is the one Power Four league with no hierarchy. Utah is the preseason pick to win the league, but the Big 12, even with Texas and Oklahoma in recent years, produced unexpected title contenders.

Last year, the media picked Oklahoma State to finish seventh, and the Sooners played in the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas.

Sitake knows his team will need to work hard to rise above the low expectations.

“You don’t just show up with BYU and expect people to understand and give you the benefit of the doubt. That just doesn’t happen. We don’t expect that to happen.

“Also, we don’t look at this as an angry thing like, ‘Oh, this is a no-respect type of deal.’ We have a way to earn it. I don’t fault you guys for how you did it. But if you’re able to see what we see and know what we know, then I think it’ll be a little different.”

BYU football kicks off fall camp practices on July 31.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brett Yormark: BYU Has ‘Embraced Innovation’ As Big 12 Member

Big 12 boss likes what he sees from BYU as a Big 12 member.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Head Coach Kalani Sitake Says BYU Football Isn’t ‘Looking For Quick Fix’

Going into his ninth season with the Cougars, BYU Football head coach Kalani Sitake understands that champions aren't made overnight.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Notable BYU, Utah Questions Answered From Big 12 Media Days

BYU is embracing the underdog role. They like where they were picked in the conference standings despite being towards the bottom.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Connor Pay, Tyler Batty Pay Testament To BYU Football Brotherhood

BYU lineman Connor Pay and Tyler Batty go at each other's throats in practice but it's nothing but love when they get off the field.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Excited For Utah D.C. Morgan Scalley’s Future

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake had some kind words and fond memories working with Utah "head coach in waiting" Morgan Scalley.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter On BYU’s Second Year In Big 12: ‘We’ve Figured It Out’

BYU wide receivers Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter are ready to help the Cougars have a big second season in the Big 12 Conference.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Kalani Sitake Boasts Confident Outlook For BYU Football Entering 2024 Season