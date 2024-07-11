Jimmer Fredette Supports BYU Football At Media Day Before Olympics Trip

LAS VEGAS – Big 12 Media Days had a surprise visitor roll through Allegiant Stadium.

BYU basketball legend and Olympian Jimmer Fredette was on hand to support the Cougar football team.

Fredette was in Las Vegas for the Team USA Showcase at the T-Mobile Center before he takes off for the Paris Olympics as a member of Team USA’s 3×3 basketball team.

He hopped on with the KSL Sports Zone’s “JJ & Alex” (Weekdays, 3-7 p.m.) to discuss his upcoming trip to Paris.

Jimmer Fredette leaves for the Paris Olympics on July 17

“I leave [Vegas on Thursday], go home for about five days; get packed, get situated, get ready to go,” Fredette said to the KSL Sports Zone. “Then I leave on the 17th to go to Paris. So we’re out there a couple of weeks before we play.”

Fredette will be joined by Olympians Canyon Berry, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis.

The Olympics don’t officially start until July 26, but there’s a reason Fredette and his teammates will be arriving in France early.

“We want to make sure we’re fully acclimated and on schedule before we play,” he said.

Opportunity to play 3×3 basketball

The Paris Games are only the second Olympics to host 3×3 basketball.

Bringing 3×3 to the Summer Games has given Fredette an opportunity he never envisioned in his basketball career.

“It’s pretty crazy, to be honest with you,” Fredette said. “When you think of USA basketball in the Olympics, you think of the Dream Team, the Redeem Team. That’s a pretty lofty expectation to have. It’s not something you necessarily think about as a young kid.”

ESPN analyst and former college basketball head Fran Fraschilla was the first to approach the prolific scoring Fredette about playing in 3×3. Now he’s got his eyes towards Paris.

“I took full advantage of it, and I was like, ‘Hey, if it’s an Olympic sport, let’s try it.’ My wife was all in. She wants to go to Paris too. But now it’s becoming a reality, which is really incredible.”

KSL 5 TV’s Sam Farnsworth, Alex Cabrero, and Tamara Vaifanua will be in Paris throughout the Olympics, covering Fredette and his team in their quest for a Gold medal.

