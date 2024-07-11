Roy evacuation orders lifted after crews repair natural gas leak
Jul 11, 2024, 11:05 AM | Updated: 11:52 am
(Roy City Police Department/Facebook)
ROY — Several homes were evacuated due to a gas leak in Roy Thursday morning.
The Utah Department of Transportation said a contractor hit a natural gas line while working on the 5600 South project before 10:30 a.m.
5600 South was closed between 2500 West and 3100 West and buildings within a three-block radius of the intersection were evacuated.
Those evacuation orders and road closures were lifted at 11:13 a.m. after crews finished repairing the leak. Roy police said Dominion Energy were still evaluating the scene around 11 a.m.