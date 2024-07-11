Utah Hockey Club Signs Tij Iginla To Entry Level Deal

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club signed Tij Iginla, their first draft pick in franchise history, to an entry-level contract.

Iginla’s contract carries a cap hit of $975,000 with an additional $1 million in performance bonuses.

𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 ✍️🩵 We have signed our first-ever draft pick, Tij Iginla, to an entry level contract! 🔗 https://t.co/atsYkvAEt1 pic.twitter.com/qkzKs7rHmd — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) July 11, 2024

The 6-foot, 192-pound Iginla registered 47-37-84 and was plus-17 in 64 games with Kelowna (WHL) last season, leading the team in goals and ranking second in scoring. Iginla also recorded 9-6-15 in 11 playoff games.

The Lake Country, British Columbia native tallied 6-12-18 in 48 games with Seattle (WHL) in 2022-23, helping the club win the WHL championship.

Iginla played alongside current Utah forward Dylan Guenther in Seattle and was one of three 16-year-olds to play with Seattle that season.

Over three WHL seasons with Kelowna and Seattle, Iginla recorded 53-50-103 and plus-24 in 115 career games.

Iginla also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, tallying 6-6-12 in seven games.

The move is a bit of a surprise, as Iginla, a young talent, does not turn 18 until August 1 and has years of eligibility in juniors.

Iginla will compete for a roster spot in Utah’s training camp. Iginla can be assigned back to Kelowna if he does not make the team.

Utah Hockey Club Drafts Tij Iginla

Many people expected Utah to look at a defenseman with its first-ever pick as an NHL franchise. After four forwards were taken in the first five picks, the Utah HC opted to bolster its attack.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Iginla said. “I don’t think its fully sunk in yet. I’m looking forward to it.”

Iginla is the first-ever draft pick made by the Utah Hockey Club.

The 17-year-old said that it was an honor to make history for the new NHL franchise in Utah.

“It’s a huge honor,” Iginla said. “To be the first pick of a franchise is really cool. I talked to (Utah). They’re super nice people. I’m so glad to be selected by them.”

