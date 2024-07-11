On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Staying safe on Utah’s roads as the weather heats up

Jul 11, 2024, 12:53 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With triple digits creeping up, you may be taking a road trip, venturing into the canyons to catch a break from the heat. Heading to the water, many people will be pulling boats and other big items.

Before heading out, state troopers reminded Utahns to have good trailer handling.

“Double-check those hookups to make sure they are hooked up to your vehicle properly. We’ve had a few crashes in the last little bit where boats have come off from trailers,” said Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers are often the ones responding to crashes on the roads and in the canyons. Roden said on the winding and windy stretches going up the canyon, drivers are often faced with one-lane roads where traffic may get stacked up with large vehicles pulling loads going slow uphill.

A lot of times, too many chances are taken in passing when drivers should not do so.

“So really watch your speed in your areas and spot any hazards as you come up on those things, but also be able to maintain your lane,” Roden said.

That includes keeping your eyes peeled for wildlife when taking turns and how hard you are hitting the gas.

Speaking of gas, it is never a good time to let the tank get close to empty when you’re on the road, let alone in triple-digit heat.

“Being able to have a full tank of gas because we’ve seen lots of individuals run out of gas while stuck in traffic and they are stuck without AC and they are stuck in conditions where inside a car it heats up really fast,” Roden said.

Troopers said at the end of the day, going back to the basics helps prevent crashes with speed being the number one contributor to crashes including in the summertime.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The National Governors Association meets in Utah where Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Co...

Larry D. Curtis

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to attend national governor’s meeting in Salt Lake City

Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox welcomed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Utah and the National Governors Association meeting Friday in Salt Lake City.

1 hour ago

(Roy City Police Department/Facebook)...

Josh Ellis

Roy evacuation orders lifted after crews repair natural gas leak

Several homes were evacuated due to a gas leak in Roy Thursday morning.

4 hours ago

The entrance to the Utah Supreme Court at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured on ...

Josh Ellis

Utah Supreme Court: Legislature may have overstepped by altering ballot initiative, returns case to lower court

The Utah Supreme Court has ruled the Utah Legislature overstepped when it altered a voter-led ballot initiative that created the independent redistricting commission to draw congressional maps.

5 hours ago

Shawn Spalding and Michael Hard with Volunteers of America are helping those who are currently home...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Heat wave increases homeless outreach; donations desperately needed

Volunteers of America Utah is upping its response during this dangerous heat wave, making sure those who are homeless stay safe and hydrated.

7 hours ago

Utah County pest control companies say voles are their biggest problem right now. (Andrew Adams, KS...

Andrew Adams

Pest control experts detail epic wave of vole problems from Saratoga Springs to Draper

Some pest control companies in Utah County say the biggest pest problems going on right now isn't spiders or wasps — it's voles.

7 hours ago

Harold Clements is one of many T-Mobile customers who say they were told upon signing up for servic...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Roy man says mobile carrier has hiked his rate in spite of ‘price-lock’ guarantee

A Roy man is one of many T-Mobile customers who say they were told upon signing up for service that their phone rates would not go up. Ever. But when the rates did go up, Harold Clements decided to turn to KSL Investigators for help.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Staying safe on Utah’s roads as the weather heats up